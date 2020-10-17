Editor:
I am writing this letter to support Alyssa Shenk’s reelection to the Snowmass Village Town Council. I have had the honor and privilege to work with Alyssa for the past six years. We both serve on the Elected Officials Transportation Committee (EOTC) and on Northwest Colorado Council of Government’s (NWCCOG) Executive Committee. Alyssa comes to meetings well prepared and ready to discuss the issues at hand. She expresses her opinions and decisions in both a fair and clear manner. Perhaps even more impressive is her attention to detail and the fact she never fails to wordsmith. Snowmass Village residents, visitors and guests have been and will continue to be well-served and well-represented by councilwoman Alyssa Shenk.
Patti Clapper
Aspen