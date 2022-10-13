Editor:
Yes, I am biased because I lived with Joe’s predecessor for 10 years, witnessing first-hand the requisite quick decision-making on large-scale issues. This cannot be improvised. I also witnessed Bob’s trust in Joe and consistent solicitation of Joe’s advice. Joe was more than undersheriff, often leading the department and always involved in tactical decision-making. Bob felt Joe had keen instincts and natural intuition when it came to law enforcement.
I liked Michael Buglione when he was hired by Bob. Upon Bob’s retirement, I admired Joe for advocating for Michael despite many calling for his termination due to declining performance. Instead of termination, Joe reassigned Michael to senior detention officer, which is when Michael quit law enforcement.
I’ve always admired Joe for taking responsibility for his mistakes. Conversely, Michael seems unable to take responsibility for his. He even deflected at Squirm Night, suggesting that the cocaine found could have been residual from earlier patrons. “Bumps is used by 1,000s of skiers — did someone go in and sterilize the bathroom before the investigators came in?”
Ultimately, the county manager’s report concluded that Michael showed a “lack of initiative, lack of judgment and a critical error in judgment that put children at risk.” Unlike his opponent, Joe is running a clean campaign. Yet, there is much misinformation being circulated. I encourage all voters to read the public documents.
All bias aside, with 37 years of experience, Joe is clearly the choice for sheriff.
Dede Brinkman
Aspen