Editor:
I became friends with Joe DiSalvo in the 1980s. Joe helped recruit me to the sheriff’s office. I have served in several roles alongside Joe, including deputy sheriff, deputy coroner, board member of the Dispatch Center, chair of the Pitkin Public Safety Council and fire chief.
I have worked many hours alongside Joe and learned much about my co-worker. Joe is trustworthy; he makes thoughtful, well-planned and never heavy-handed decisions. Joe led many criminal investigations and worked on our incident management teams, managing search and rescue, large incidents, presidential/dignitary visits and X Games year after year. Joe’s attention to detail, experience, knowledge and abilities are certainly part of why these incidents had good outcomes. I felt that each incident ended as well as possible.
Joe showed his commitment to me and the valley during the beginning of the Lake Christine Fire. The fire was burning in Eagle County, but Joe quickly recognized the threat to our valley. Joe told me, “Anything that is mine is yours; I’ll write a check if you need it.” We had airplanes, helicopters and a small army of firefighters on the way and I did not put much thought into his offer. After the fire was out, I remembered our conversation and what it meant to the citizens of our valley regardless of county boundaries. Joe is passionate about his commitment to serving and being a leader for the safety and betterment of our region.
Your safety matters, vote for experience.
Scott Thompson
Fire chief, Roaring Fork Rescue