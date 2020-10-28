A few months ago, when the Glenwood Canyon section of Interstate 70 was first closed due to the Grizzly Creek Fire, Google Maps — in its wisdom — served up Hagerman Pass between Leadville and Basalt to me as an option for returning by car from Denver. On that day, in my 14-year-old Honda Odyssey minivan, it would have been a very bad decision. But last Saturday, my wife and I decided to shift our typical weekend focus and traverse the four-wheel drive route in our Jeep for a final view of fall before the snow began flying.
Hagerman Pass has an extraordinary historic timeline. Named for James John Hagerman — owner of the Colorado Midland Railroad from 1885 to 1890, which provided train service along the route between Leadville and the Roaring Fork Valley from 1887 to 1918 — the pass starts where Forest Service Road 105 departs from the former rail alignment along a section of Frying Pan Road.
“We have to go UP THERE?” was Sandra’s exclamation at the left turn up the steep, narrow, rocky, uneven entrance to Forest Service Road 105, juxtaposed with the relatively smooth surface in front of us at the time. The problem was that going straight would put us face-to-face with a closed railroad tunnel — an interesting artifact, but in this timeline, not the right way to get to Leadville.
There are actually two closed railroad tunnels that served the Midland route over Hagerman Pass in days of yesteryear. Hagerman tunnel was built in 1887. At 2,161 feet in length, it was an engineering marvel of its time but was outdone in 1893, when the railroad shifted to the Busk-Ivanhoe Tunnel. At almost two miles in length (9,394 feet), and at a lower elevation than the Hagerman Tunnel, Busk-Ivanhoe made it easier for trains to transit the notoriously difficult mountain pass.
In 1922, after the Colorado Midland Railroad went out of business, the Busk-Ivanhoe tunnel shifted to a car tunnel as part of Colorado State Highway 104. Only wide enough for one car at a time, imagine driving your 1942 Ford through a train tunnel bored deep in the Rock Mountains for almost two miles. No thank you.
During World War II, the state of Colorado stopped funding tunnel maintenance, and the Busk-Ivanhoe Tunnel partially collapsed in 1945, ending its career as a highway. However, the tunnel continues to this day, providing water diversion from the Western Slope’s Colorado River Basin to the Arkansas River Basin east of the Continental Divide — a use that actually began in the early 1920s, at the same time of its use as a state highway. It’s not clear to me how that worked, exactly. The water spills into Turquoise Lake, just west of Leadville, to help quench the seemingly unquenchable Front Range thirst.
Today, Hagerman Pass’ high, circuitously shifting and rocky route is replete with expansive views in all directions. But make sure to come in a high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle. While it can make it, your Aspen Range Rover might be a bit too refined for certain parts of this drive. We passed only a handful of other vehicles, and with the exception of an oddly misplaced Honda Pilot, all were of the heavy-duty, off-road variety, and for good reason.
Forest Service Road 105 reconnects to the original Colorado Midland Railroad alignment just west of Turquoise lake, at what is now the Colorado Midland trailhead, from whence one can follow on foot the original Colorado Midland Rail alignment, up several switchbacks, to the closed entrance of the Hagerman Tunnel.
We opted for lunch over a hike and headed on into Leadville, where we found a bustling Main Street, brimming with day tourists and locals enjoying fall’s final moments of relative warmth. The Melanzana outdoor clothing store — an extraordinary local small business success story — had a line around the corner. At least 100 people waited patiently for their opportunity to “no touch” shop for locally manufactured winter gear. If you think such clothing must come from China, you haven’t visited Melanzana.
Our final stop was at the Silver Dollar bar, where bartender Anthony Santosusso, before even serving us, disclaimed himself. “My opinions don’t necessarily represent the Silver Dollar Bar,” he quipped in his Mandela Effect T-shirt and bowler hat. “Like, we didn’t go to the moon, for instance.” He regaled us with evidence of shifting timelines as his “Nothing But Van Halen” soundtrack played in the background.
The Mandela effect theorizes that humanity shifts among parallel timelines with subtle differences in outcomes. It is named for former South African President Nelson Mandela, who in this timeline, didn’t die in prison as an anti-apartheid activist — although many remember that event as historic truth. “Even Eddie’s (Van Halen’s lead guitar player Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Oct. 6) leads on the ‘Diver Down’ album sound subtly different to me,” Santosusso noted, implying that we now exist in a slightly different plane of reality than we did in 1982, when the band released its fifth studio album.
We didn’t stay long. But I was sufficiently intrigued that I bought a “Mandela Effect” T-shirt for myself and in the process, got Anthony’s book on the subject, “Mind Beyond Matter,” for free. And I wondered, as we approach the date for the election from hell, “Is there a timeline that doesn’t include COVID-19, nightly riots in Portland and Eddie’s death, into which we could shift and end this nightmare of a year?”
Alas, no luck. At least not yet.