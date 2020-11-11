Edward Van Halen, Jan. 26, 1955 - Oct. 6, 2020
It was the end of an era. At least it was for me. Recorded for the 1996 movie, “Twister,” Van Halen’s song “Humans Being” provided an urgently gritty undertone that was not directly related to — but entirely necessary for — the success of a Hollywood movie with the oddly self-destructive premise of tornado chasing and foreshadowing the end of the band’s decade long, extraordinarily productive second coming with the Red Rocker, Sammy Hagar, as lead singer and sometimes co-lead guitarist.
The song’s pessimistic lyrics and raw energy reflected an angst-driven reality for a musical group dealing with long-brewing internal strife and a grudging conclusion that their best days were behind them.
“There is just enough Christ in me
To make me feel almost guilty.
Is that why God made us breed?
To make us see we’re humans being.
Shine on, shine on.”
As a teenager, I was late to the party for most popular trends, and the evolution of rock ‘n’ roll ushered in by the unique brilliance of Eddie Van Halen’s homemade “Frankenstrat” electric guitar was no exception. I basically missed the band’s first album in 1978 but was entranced upon hearing Eddie’s guitar lead into Van Halen II’s biggest hit, “Dance the Night Away,” in the spring of 1979. Its deep, almost muscular chord intonations were like nothing I had heard before. It was the new sound from an exotic, far-off place in California called Pasadena. I can still hear the optimistic lyrics of a band with its entire future before it, blaring from the stereo of my friend Jeff’s red Pontiac Firebird T-top that summer of ’79, between our junior and senior years in high school.
“Have you seen her?
So fine and pretty, fooled me with her style and ease.
And I feel her, from across the room.
Yes, it’s love in the third degree.”
In Van Halen’s beginning, Eddie — with brother Alex on drums, along with bassist Michael Anthony — was fronted by the chiseled, disco dancing, flamboyantly clad lead singer David Lee Roth. Roth brought a sense of athleticism to the band’s repertoire. On stage, he would drop down into the splits before twirling his mic stand like a drum major’s baton during one of Eddie’s soaring guitar solos, then do a backflip and land on his feet, just for kicks. At a time and in a place in which a Saturday at the local bowling alley or roller rink qualified as excitement, it was mesmerizing.
Before music videos, “Dance the night away” provided an ephemeral yet powerful escape for Midwestern teenage boys like me, tired of watching from their arctic (the Ohio river had frozen solid the previous winter) dark Midwest outposts as Ohio State lost again to USC in Pasadena’s warm, sun-drenched Rose Bowl football game on New Year’s Day. The image of a blonde (for me anyway) California girl, first introduced by the Beach Boys over a decade prior (“I wish they all could be California girls”), dancing the night away as the sun set over a warm southern California Pacific Ocean beach was intoxicating. The fact that Pasadena isn’t even near the beach never entered my mind.
I played Van Halen II over and over on my father’s high-fidelity stereo system that summer. He finally bought me headphones so I could, as he put it, “blow your brains out without blowing my speakers.” Yes, I still have the vinyl record.
Van Halen provided a late 70s offramp from disco back to rock ‘n’ roll for wayward musical souls who feared that the Bee Gees, for all their greatness — and they were great — were destined to send popular music off the cliff to disco destruction. Eddie was an innovator. He built his own hybrid guitar from second-hand parts to generate the musical sounds he heard in his head but could not create with existing instruments. Budding guitarists everywhere tried and failed to replicate that sound. The music industry had to use what is called “tablature” to document the notes and sounds Eddie made with his guitar because the musical staff and its scales were simply insufficient to reflect the instrumental prowess of a classically trained musician who ironically couldn’t read music.
Over the decades, many have built on Eddie’s innovations. Today, there are likely hundreds — if not thousands — of guitarists whose proficiency, speed and creativity equal or exceed Eddie’s, even during his prime. But Eddie sparked that explosion in musical growth and innovation. And when he died last month during this horrid year of 2020 from throat cancer, brought on no doubt by his incessant cigarette smoking, it seemed as if his music died with him.
But of course, that’s not the case. If you look at music history, his was the kind of intersectional moment of creativity, technology and popular acclaim only seen once every generation or so. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who died far too young at the age of 35 in 1791, catalyzed perhaps the greatest period of musical innovation of the last millennium. Eddie and his wife Valerie Bertinelli gave their son the great Austrian composer’s first name, and Wolfgang Van Halen, a great young musician in his own right, will carry on the Van Halen tradition with his own unique form of musical excellence and innovation.
But Eddie is my generation’s Mozart. His contributions to music far exceeded his personal compositions and performances. May he rest in peace, and may his legacy always shine on.