Editor:
For more than a few years I’ve been a purveyor of ski equipment and have sold my share of items of questionable practical utility. There is no service in the industry as oversold and rarely used as ski-rental damage insurance. The cost is a forgettable few dollars and covers repairable damage incurred during the use of the equipment. Repairing skis is a daily task at any ski shop that smells of ski wax.
There are very few instances that employees see a customer save money by purchasing damage insurance, though they are encouraged to offer all customers the product. It is far more frequent to see a customer incur bodily damage on rental skis, where they benefit from buying real insurance. I love being a ski-shop worker and SkiCo volunteer, and my hope is for the shops in town to sell added value.
Ian Grimes
Aspen