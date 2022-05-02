Editor:
I forgot to mention that the Garfield County commissioners, who denied this development 100%, said they would work with the residence of West Glenwood if the annexation was denied. The city of Glenwood did not pay any attention to us. They had no concern for our well-being whatsoever. We went to every city council meeting and spoke when we could. The developers we’re able to talk all night. I heard their spiel so many times, it is stuck in my head. We got our three minutes, then the buzzer went off.
Michael Hoban
West Glenwood