Editor:
Regarding Aspen’s short-term rental debacle/debate, I’ve collected the following thoughts and suggestions:
Implement a moratorium on new one- and two-bedroom property applications for nonresident-owner short-term rentals.
Ban on permits to renovate one- and two-bedroom properties (unless to bring up to current safety code). Long-term rental rates are high enough for as-is properties to cover costs unless owners entered into foolish lending agreements or overspent on foolish amenities (see below).
Other desperate measures (that might help):
Aspen embargo on granite (countertops or otherwise).
Ban “award-winning international design firms” from entering Aspen’s one-bedroom units.
Turn 404 S. Galena St. into a homeless shelter. Anyone who’d pay $10,000 per month for 300 square feet should become a ward of the state upon check-in and be immediately turned over to scientists for further study.
Clearly a work in progress, but glad it’s underway.
Christy Yoest
Aspen