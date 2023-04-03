Last year, the City of Aspen enacted several measures to limit the renting of residential properties in Aspen on a short-term basis, which is defined as a rental with a term of less than 30-days. Any property owner who wishes to rent their residential property for periods shorter than 30 days at a time must go through the process of obtaining a short-term rental permit and the required licensing from the city. There are various types of permits available and the availability varies depending on residential zone districts.
As this issue of short-term rentals continues to fester, a question for property owners and landlords to consider is what makes the most sense financially — short-term leases or long-term leases? Growing wealth through real estate ownership has generally favored property owners who acquire property, either residential or commercial, using borrowed money (i.e. mortgages) and reducing the risk of ownership through the use of stable long-term leases. The only exception to this rule would be hotels that specialize in generating cash flow from short-term nightly rentals. But as one of our friends in the hotel business likes to say, an empty hotel room is cash flow lost forever.
Knowing that long-term leases, whether commercial or residential, generate the most dependable cash flow, why have short-term rentals become so popular, particularly in resort communities like Aspen Snowmass?
Prior to the pandemic, short-term rentals didn’t seem to be much of an issue. The answer may lie in the combined forces of two evolving trends and sudden surge in demand popularity of resort markets like Aspen Snowmass during the pandemic years. The two trends are the conversion of residential owner-occupied housing to investment properties brought on by the mortgage crisis of 2007 to 2009, when institutional buyers purchased large numbers of defaulted mortgages and foreclosed homes, and a decade of ultra-low interest rates following the Great Recession that made it feasible to buy single family homes and convert them to investment properties with positive cash flow.
Prior to the mortgage crisis, only about 7% of residential property purchases were for investment purposes. Today, that number has increased to 25% nationally and as high as 35% to 40% in some markets. The short-term rental phenomenon made easy with platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo allowed investors to generate significant cash flow to cover mortgage, tax and operating costs of owning residential property. This trend was even more pronounced in resorts like Aspen Snowmass where buyers were buying expensive second and third homes and looking for sources of revenue to carry them.
Over the last nine months, the Aspen Snowmass real estate market has slowed significantly in terms of both total volume and number of sales and the available inventory has risen steadily. At the same time, mortgage interest rates have almost tripled in the past 19 months. Against this backdrop, what is better financially, short-term or long-term rentals for property owners who want to lease their properties? To answer this question, we took a deep dive into the finances of several downtown Aspen condominiums that have been used for short-term rentals over the past two-plus years before the new short-term rental regulations were enacted.
What we found was quite interesting. In almost all cases, we found the gross income from a short-term rental strategy was significantly higher, as much as 50% or more in many cases, compared to the gross income from a long-term rental strategy. The income however was very erratic ranging from no income in months during the off-season to income in popular months being three to four times what a typical long-term monthly rental income would have been. But when you deducted all the expenses the owner was paying like regular cleaning, utilities, internet and cable that a typical long-term tenant would pay, plus significantly higher leasing and management fees, in almost every case, a long-term rental strategy would have netted out as much, if not more, than the short-term rental strategy without the risk and headaches of renting property short-term.
When you start adding in the newly enacted higher taxes and regulations for short-term rentals in Aspen, it would seem to make the economics for short-term rentals versus long-term rentals even less favorable. Short-term rentals seem to work the best when the economy is strong and growing; but may not work so well when the economy slows during a recession. Properties that are leased long-term tend to weather economic downturns better than properties rented short-term and hotels that are susceptible to economic slowdowns that create vacancies.
The only factor that may favor short-term rentals in the future is an owner’s desire to use their property themselves for times during the year, which could make renting the property long-term challenging. Perhaps, this could lead to a new type of long-term rental strategy that has a long-term tenant agreeing to move out during times of the year that the owner wishes to use the property. Regardless, the controversy over short-term rentals may resolve itself for economic reasons.
