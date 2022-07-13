Editor:
Three cheers for the decision to bring Roger Marolt's thoughts to your readers on topics that concern all of us. His column Tuesday (“Religion and politics separated by the hip,” July 12) on the separation of church and state should be required reading for all those seeking to squeeze religious issues into America's political agenda.
As a fellow Catholic, I applaud Roger's refusal to cave in to the temptation of picking sides on this divisive issue. If we fail to heed his advice, we'll erode the basis of our own hard-won democratic system.
Jake Mascotte
Aspen