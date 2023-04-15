Editor:
We wanted to give a shout out to the amazing United Airlines/SkyWest team at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The entire team exemplifies high standards of customer service in spite of taking a lot of heat for mechanical- and weather-related problems that are clearly beyond their control. They manage to handle it all with grace and epic problem-solving skills.
An overdue thank you to Cindy Maetzold for sticking out a tough luggage hunt and to Brian Keleher for going above and beyond on multiple occasions to get problems solved.
Thank you for all that you guys do every day! From the Anthes and Marshall families.
Heather Anthes
Carbondale