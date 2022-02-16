Editor:
We at 350 Roaring Fork applaud the Pitkin County commissioners for moving forward with an investment policy that would exclude fossil fuel companies. The county currently has no fossil fuel bonds, but such a measure would prevent any such financing in the future. The proposal, which includes a ban on firearms and tobacco investments as well, will be voted on at a public hearing in the spring.
Pitkin County would join Denver, Boulder and Summit County as Colorado governing bodies that have taken this stance. Worldwide, about 1,500 cities, counties, universities, pension funds, foundations and faith groups have acted similarly for a total of approximately $40 trillion in investments the industry won’t get.
Without this collateral, fossil fuel companies may have to pay higher interest rates on their loans from the banks and maybe they won’t get them at all. The best news for the climate would be if the money pipeline into the industry dried up completely.
Fred Malo Jr.
350 Roaring Fork
Carbondale