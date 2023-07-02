Editor:
It's easy to become discouraged as we hear the arguments and see the protests swirl around our country with each day’s news. Despite our weariness it is important to recognize that this freedom of opinion and the opportunity to voice it was guaranteed by the men and women of our military.
On this Fourth of July as Americans celebrate our country's independence and freedoms, we should remember the men and women who serve and have served in our military. They, sometimes at great cost, serve to protect us and keep secure the freedoms we enjoy.
Our U.S. veterans will be honored at several parades around the valley. If you served, please join in and receive communities’ gratitude and recognition. If you are on the sideline, enthusiastically show your appreciation as they pass. If you see someone you know is a veteran, take a moment to give a shout or shake a hand.
Aspen’s Fourth of July parade invites all U.S. military veterans, active duty, and reservists, locals and visitors, to join our group, Tribute to Veterans. Meet on Main Street at Paepcke Park in Aspen at 10 a.m. Call Sally at 970-948-8278 for more information. We hope to see you there! Happy Fourth of July!
Hugh Roberts
Snowmass Village
USAF Vietnam