Editor:
I’ve lived in the valley since 1976. Almost every year, and many years before, the need for another access across the river from south Glenwood has been discussed.
The well-documented need is real, even more so since the explosive growth in Glenwood.
City staff and sitting councils always look at closing the airport so that “it can be built.”
Closing the airport doesn’t mean the South Bridge will be built. Building it takes funding. Funding which isn’t available today.
The closest the city got to funding was when the 2013 city council picked a project and then applied for and were granted funds. The grant expired because the rest of the funding didn’t happen. Garfield County will not help fund this project. Yet, Garfield County residents would realize the most benefit.
The Donegan annexation relies on this project being completed for their evacuation plans. It doesn’t exist. Nor will it ever exist without the money.
Vote to amend the city charter so that this endless cycle of unkept promises ends.
This current council has raised so many concerns that aren’t real because there is no funding. It hasn’t happened for over five decades and may not be built in my lifetime. There has been so much wasted time, energy and money to get input about the airport, as if that is what is preventing the project. It isn’t. Open your eyes. Show me the money. Save our airport and vote yes on question A.
Stephanie Stanfield
Glenwood Springs