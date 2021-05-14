Editor:
SB 21-200 sets a cap on Colorado’s carbon dioxide emissions, generates $15 million a year for greenhouse gas reduction programs, and requires the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association to file a binding plan to cut emissions 80% from 2005 levels by 2030. Fees on CO2 and methane are allocated toward an environmental justice office that will aid disproportionately impacted communities living in proximity to coal plants, refineries and fracking sites.
As Colorado’s drought conditions reach “exceptional” — the worst category — the state is slated to suffer major implications due to the climate crisis; SB 21-200 is a much-needed law. Gov. Jared Polis, who ran on a platform of bold climate action, has unfortunately indicated his intent to veto the bill.
As communities impacted by toxic air quality have argued, Polis has consistently talked a “big game” on climate while bowing to the interests of mining, oil and gas. The fact of the matter is that SB 21-200 provides vital enforcement mechanisms to ensure our state meets emissions reduction goals for 2025 and 2030, giving the Air Quality Control Commission and state residents rule-making authority in implementing Polis’s own Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap.
If Polis is really “dedicated to protecting the environment for future generations,” he needs to take swift action on climate. Vetoing SB 21-200 stalls the transition to clean energy further, time Colorado does not have to waste. The clock is ticking — contact Gov. Polis and your representative and implore them to support SB21-200.
Soleil Gaylord
Telluride