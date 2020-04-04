Editor:
It’s working. First night, April 1, we got out there on the street at 7 p.m. and for one minute celebrated those who are putting their lives on the line for us in so many ways. We shouted, banged bowls, rang bells and howled. Just like so many places all over the world, small towns, large cities, 7 p.m. every night without fail.
Let’s show some Aspen spirit everyone, even if you are embarrassed to make noise. It is fun to watch the people in cars get excited and join in. Thank you.
Anne Byard
Aspen