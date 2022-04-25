Editor:
Xcel Energy is stuck with a lemon and they’re asking ratepayers to pay for it. The Comanche 3 coal-fired power plant in Pueblo is the state’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide at 4.2 million tons in 2021 and has been anything but reliable. It’s had the lowest availability rate in the state from 2010 to 2020, was down most of 2020, and is currently out of commission until June.
The 2004 decision to build Comanche 3, unanimously supported by the Colorado Power and Utilities Commission of the time, was a typical American businessman’s lack of foresight judgment and another example of putting profits ahead of the common good.
In 2002, Xcel was hit with the bankruptcy of a subsidiary and its stock plummeted. Their response was a capital investment of $784 million — Comanche 3. Colorado didn’t need the power and Xcel and the PUC knew of the climate-damaging effects of CO2. During the life of Comanche 3, Colorado’s power load has increased 10% while Xcel’s profits have tripled.
Further, Xcel should’ve been able to see that coal wasn’t a renewable resource in spite of what Sen. Joe Manchin might wish. Coal is running out and what’s left is too deep to mine profitably. Xcel doesn’t seem interested in offering their customers lower rates by having cheaper renewables replace expensive coal.
In fact, Xcel plans to replace their coal plants with methane gas facilities. When methane gas’s extraction techniques like fracking are taken into consideration, its total carbon footprint is as bad or worse than coal.
When Comanche 3 was built, it was to last until 2070, but now it’s clear the plant won’t make it and will be shut down long before it’ll be paid for. Ratepayers will be asked to pay for Xcel’s stranded asset just as they have for the past 20 years.
Xcel is planning on banking the furnace in 2034. The PUC would prefer 2029. We’re with the PUC on this one. Comanche 3 can emit 21 million tons of CO2 in five years. If you agree, we’d like you to contact the PUC at 800-456-0858 or the file a comment app in their website, or Gov. Polis at 303-866-2471 or governorpolis@state.co.us and tell them so.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale