Editor:
From 1,100 miles away, I watched with utter disbelief two county commissioners denied Ascendigo a permanent home. Rural Colorado was my home in the 1980s and ’90s. I raised children there. Two still call it home along with five of my grandchildren. I remember a tolerant state — not what I witnessed over days of recent hearings.
I know what it’s like to own a piece of paradise out there. It is truly one of the most beautiful places on earth. What happens to people when they get their piece of the pie? Nothing like shutting the barn door behind you. If not there, where? I was struck when a commissioner said (right before dashing Ascendigo’s dreams) that it wasn’t about the children.
Truer words were never spoken. It was never about the children for the opposition. Who knew chicken nuggets were so hated?
Terry Hall
DeKalb, Mississippi