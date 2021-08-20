Editor:
Who else is sick of the new, pseudo Aspen?
1. No Fourth of July celebrations — patriotism is replaced by a stationary parade and shopping at decorated stores.
2. No Ducky Derby — this tradition of ducks going down the river is replaced by 225 balls going down a mountain outside of town.
3. Small Victorian houses with ocean-liner-sized additions built beside them, dwarfing the historic reason they were not to be torn down.
4. Permits to build a home are over $400,000 to start — city government extortion at its worst.
5. The Music School. Best music ever — three sections are closed off. How can they survive?
6. Recycle bins — only grass clippings and glass are allowed — no cardboard or paper products? What a joke.
7. Cottonwood trees — these falling down, dangerous and rotting trees are considered “endangered species” by the Parks Department. Most communities ban these. It actually takes and attorney to get a permit to remove them at unbelievable expense and process.
8. The roundabout is to be replaced after 20 years — why? And with what? Most cities install them when traffic increases.
9. Any job you need a permit for, will be charged an inordinate amount for the city to review your request. Have to pay whether approved or not.
Denice Volk
Aspen