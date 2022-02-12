Editor:
It sounds weird, wearing my Ororo heated vest inside, but it is wonderful. I love it. With three temperature settings, heated hand pockets in the front, more heat for the lower back and around the neck, it is the latest item to join the long list of “How did I ever live without that?” It’s primary goal was warmth, and then I figured I’m saving money on the natural gas bill, too. Ka-ching.
Wonderful change is inevitable if you open your mind to the possibility of all the new good stuff. It helps to meditate on the possibility of change, too. The vest has got a cute battery, charge it overnight and you are ready to read “Fisher the Fixer” by Su Lum about an eccentric rebel rouser from Aspen’s 1960s and laugh and loud. His letters to the editor are hilarious.
Another one of these life-enhancing items is the virtual 10-hour crackling fireplace fire playing on YouTube across the room — zero commercials (except for the first five seconds). The acoustic aesthetic was my primary goal.
Pair all of this with a warm bowl of oatmeal cooked with some dried blueberries, dried cranberries, cinnamon; serve with yogurt, milk and a garnish of maple syrup and you are livin’ la dolce vita.
Tom Mooney
Aspen