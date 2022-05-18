Editor:
Sister Cities International holds an annual youth artists and authors’ showcase contest. The theme this year was water sustainability. Sister Cities International believes that art has the power to transform societies and transcend cultural boundaries.
This year, we at Aspen Sister Cities put the word out to Aspen High School students and had two winning entries by Ella Zane and Arden Monaghan. The local winners' work went on to be judged with others around the world.
Thanks to Alpine Bank for sponsoring this local contest and for their continued support of many local programs.
Jill Sheeley, president, Aspen Sister Cities
Betsy Ann Anastas, vice president, Aspen Sister Cities
Lala Caffarone, art coordinator, Aspen Sister Cities