Editor:
Tim McMahon, an Avon citizen employed at Beaver Creek, was fired and banned from skiing for putting a sign on national forest land in front of a snow stake. The sign was critical of Vail CEO Rob Katz suddenly giving employees 10 days to vacate Vail/Beaver Creek employee housing during the pandemic. “Vail Resorts employee who posted sign in front of snow stake cam says protest got him fired,” Summit Daily, April 20, 2020).
Recently, Tim was arrested for protesting in a chicken suit carrying a sign that said “Vail Resorts informing J1’s by email that there is ample housing in the valley should be criminal.” Using a town’s police forces as political stormtroopers is a waste of taxpayer money (“Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail,” Vail Daily, Jan. 3, 2023).
The multi-national industrial corporate ski duopoly of Vail and Aspen is not conducive to liberty and freedom. Company towns where groupthink thrives overreach way too often. Consequently, these corporate behemoths want to silence their critics, like Tim McMahon. We should all be grateful to Tim for standing tall in the face of corporate bullying. And we should call for the resignation of federal bureaucrat Scott Fitzwilliams who allows this oppressive “white terror” designed to erode our civil rights. Public lands are public. Tim McMahon’s ban and arrest at Vail is a continuation of the political crackdown on all American citizens’ freedom of speech and expression and another intimidation of civil society. It will contribute towards to more mistrust of our corporate government and hostility in society. Tim’s GoFundMe is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2zgtzg-materials-parking-and-lawyer-fees.
Lee Mulcahy
Basalt