Editor:
I’m writing to thank the Aspen Skiing Company for voluntarily coming to the aid of its employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
After the ski area shutdown in March, SkiCo paid instructors for two weeks as well as our personal days. SkiCo was among the first companies in the country to do so.
Spring break is among the highest income weeks of the season, and the loss of that income could have done serious financial damage for more than a thousand locals.
I have 16 years of employment at SkiCo and at times disagree with some company policies. But I think it’s important that we recognize SkiCo for the good things that they do.
Thank you, Aspen Skiing Company.
Cliff Weiss
Aspen