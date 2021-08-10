The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just issued a report to the world based on thousands of research projects on the effects of burning fossil fuels on the environment. The report provides the latest and most comprehensive assessment of the state of the climate.
Because of intentional, deliberate and unfortunate inaction on climate science, humanity is now facing what is being called a code red alert. Not just some of humanity, but all of us.
In 2006, former Vice President Al Gore was at the center of a film called, “An Inconvenient Truth.” Gore, who narrated the film, warned the world about the horrible consequences of humans burning fossil fuels. He urged urgent action lest we destroy the planet for mankind.
Change of that magnitude remains inconvenient. I remember hearing of Gore’s motorcade idling outside the venue in 2007 while he was discussing the film in Aspen. Fiddling while Rome burns.
The IPCC report shows what will happen to us if we don’t do much — more of what we’re seeing now, just on steroids. Flood. Fire. Drought. Heat waves.
It also explains the best-case scenario that can be achieved through immediate, decisive, bold action by the captains of industry and the leaders of countries. We’ve got to go carbon neutral in a very short time, starting yesterday.
Watching the climate disaster roll out in front of us in real time has been surreal. A burning coal train is chugging into the heart of Everytown, in every country on earth. We’ve seen it coming, heard the whistle blowing, but still we stand on the tracks.
Some remain optimistic about potential future outcomes. And I admire that.
So what will things look like around here if Aspen and the valley mobilize to counteract our existential doom?
Our mobilization will have to happen right now in concert with all other communities around the country and around the world, which is reason enough for pessimism and cynicism.
But let’s pretend for a moment that we will do our share and so will everyone else. What would an impartial assessment by a panel of climate scientists suggest needs to happen here?
The IPCC report warns that unless drastic measures are taken immediately, human-induced climate change (mostly from burning fossil fuels) will destroy our nest.
I’m not a scientist, but the fact that Colorado has been blanketed by smoke more and more every year while getting hotter and hotter shows me tangible evidence that there’s something happening.
The new 3000-page IPCC report doesn’t say how to get to the carbon-neutral goal, it mostly consolidates the facts surrounding human-induced climate change, confirming beyond a reasonable doubt what’s causing the climate emergency. The report confirms the need for urgency.
So what would have to change right now locally if we are going to get to net zero by 2050? What would Aspen and the valley look like in 2050?
2050? Sounds weird, but that’s just around the corner. A blink of an eye.
It’s hard to picture humanity finding the will to vanquish this enemy in time. There are other concerns, like Mr. Potato Head and trans athletes. Abortions and infrastructure. Immigration and arms sales. Wars.
Are the agencies of power coming together to take on the climate emergency?
In 2050, will the airport be clogged with private jets while smoke from nearby fires chases us inside? Will rockets shaped like genitalia be blasting tourists into space while rising ocean waves are lapping into the bathroom stalls of the American Airlines Arena in Miami? Will the natural gas fire hearth burn day and night on the Cooper Avenue Mall? Will the gas fireplace at the Sundeck be lit in summer because the guests expect it? Will we still fire up the Olympic cauldron? Fireworks?
I think yes.
Will the Latinos that fuel much of this economy still drive upvalley in gas-powered trucks? Will real estate still be red hot, driving a construction and remodeling boom with no end in sight? Will cement trucks and dump trucks still be dozing and dumping in the name of vacant luxury accommodations? Will diesel monsters still be scraping at the earth in service to the endless cycle of building and rebuilding? Will the driveways be warmed and the hot tubs bubble in absentia?
It’s hard to picture any other scenario. Gotta grow, after all. Best that humanity keep expectations for survival-oriented changes in habit in check.
It’s just 29 years off, 2050. I’ve been writing this column for longer than that, and I haven’t changed all that much.
I have seen the enemy, and it is us. I’m old and in the way. If by some chance I make it another 29 years, it will be thrilling to witness the rise of humanity. Or the chaos that ensues should we continue down this steep, rutted track.
Which gets steeper with every smoky sunrise.
