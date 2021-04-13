I took off for the weekend in my modest, one-bedroom (one room) RV looking for sun and fun in the desert near Moab. Parking above the spires and sandstone oddities above Goblin Valley is a real treat. About a quarter mile from my spot was a large group of funseekers with massive RVs and lots of motorized toys to tear up the desert. They had two large flags flapping in the wind that read, “WELCOME TO THE SH&T SHOW.” They were proud of their show and wanted everyone to know.
God is truly blessing America.
Everyone has an RV and everyone is getting out there.
There was a Facebook post looking for advice on camping in Moab. I drove through Moab last Saturday. Moab is ruined. There was a line of traffic coming into town that reminded me of I-405 North in Los Angeles between exit 70 and I-105 on a Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. No one was moving!
In the last couple years Moab has managed to build and fill countless new hotels and zip lines are everywhere. In town foreign tourists stumble around the streets, sidewalks, restaurants and trinket shops staring into smartphones and missing the towering red cliffs just outside their view.
RV campsites have popped up around Moab even on dusty lots next to the highway where customers are willing to pay cash to share a dirt patch with noisy neighbors in Red Rock country. They are packed.
Some RV parks are apparently better than others and Spanish Trail RV Park claims to be “Utah’s finest RV park.” For sewer, water, cable and wifi you can sign up for the monthly rate of $775. The mid-winter day rate is listed at $35. This does not include the $250,000 you paid for the bus you rode in on.
RVs are everywhere now. America is hooked. It’s not uncommon to see grandpa hunched over the wheel of his glistening new F-350 Powerstroke Platinum pickup, pulling a 40-foot mobile home canister down the freeway at 75 mph. People are towing giant houses around and many motorists are not qualified to drive a large pickup, never mind a large pickup with a towering house on wheels hooked onto the back. Forget backing up.
There are so many varieties of RV to choose from now and most are what I call “American-style.” American-style RVs are the ones that are too big, with garish swirling paint jobs, dripping with awnings and tow packages.
But this is Aspen and we must go way beyond that schmaltzy consumer-grade stuff and head right to the top of the luxury market. Which brings us to the most expensive, technologically advanced, luxurious, comfortable, exotic RV on the market: The eleMMent palazzo Superior. This lovely land yacht built in Germany by Marchi Mobile is a 45-foot long, 28-ton wonder that has more amenities than many Red Mountain homes. It would take the entire paper to describe the lounge area, the kitchen, bathroom, master bedroom, spa area, multimedia center, sky lounge and spare tire chamber, but suffice it to say they are the highest caliber and no detail has been left to chance. They do cost $3 million but to some of you within the distribution range of this paper it’s doable.
Just don't drive the thing to Moab, the place is overrun.
What you see a lot of out there now among the young, wealthy set are Mercedes van conversions, which come in “starting” at around $125,000. These puppies have it all and can park stealthily wherever a car fits. Just draw the blinds and start the party. You see them everywhere draped with bikes, motorcycles, boats, solar panels and trailers full of toys.
I find it hard to believe but VW camper vans are still sputtering down the track and looking more goofy and fragile by the day. But nostalgia for these runs high for V-Dubs and I saw a very ordinary used one for sale recently for $35,000!
I can’t recommend any good camping in Moab but if you want to park your new bus in Aspen for a night under the stars you could try Difficult Campground. Just don’t approach from the east as there is a 35-foot restriction on vehicles over Independence Pass and yes, you will get stuck in the eleMMent palazzo Superior. It may be difficult to cram a 45-foot eleMMent into one of those Difficult campsites. If you do, prepare to spend about $26 a night to sleep under the stars in Aspen. Do not look for any special hookups. Difficult is primitive by RV park standards.
I’d argue that the luxury at a place like Difficult Campground will be found 50 feet from your parking space in an aspen grove along the Roaring Fork River among the rustling leaves, chirping birds and gurgling water.
Steve Skinner is reminded that a tent is one of the simplest RVs out there. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.