You can spend a lot of dough in Aspen. In 2017, Time Magazine reported that the first family came to town and spent more than $300,000 on vacation. This included $50,000 for the U.S. Secret Service to rent skis, condos and cars to follow the gang around town. These days that’s considered chump change.
The internet has countless links combining the words Trump and Aspen. I love the internet. In 2011, in “The Saloon Guy's Blog,” Steve McPartlin wrote extensively about encountering Donald Trump misbehaving with floozies all over town. His closing statement?
“I just want to warn my Republican friends that when it comes to Trump don’t let him do to the party what he was doing to that bimbo in Aspen. They really don’t need someone to love them and leave them. To put it nicely.”
According to Vanity Fair, in 1945 Pussy Paepcke told her husband Walter, “It’s the most beautifully untouched place in the world!” When Walter hit town his first purchase was the former mayor’s Victorian mansion. He reportedly bought that home for a few hundred dollars.
In January 1992, journalist Charles Osgood wrote a piece in the Chicago Tribune called, “My Kind of Town — Aspen.”
“All four hills (Chicagoans have a tendency to call them hills) are alive with sounds of sharp edges hitting hard-packed snow, which come not just from skis but from surfboard-like snowboards and the newest fad, snow runners, or “'boot skis,”' making their U.S. debut, where the ski is the length of the boot itself and no poles are needed,” Osgood wrote.
We can see now how Osgood predicted the future, skipping right over those snowboard thingies for the much more popular boot skis. I don't know about you but I can't wait for boot ski season. And if we don't have snow, we can just boot-ski walk down the “hill.”
In the early 19th century, Aspen had so much snow that residents used Norwegian snowshoes to get around and skiers were relied on to carry messages around and in and out of town. Now we use Nikes and Amazon.com.
On Sunday, March 21, 1976, French starlet Claudine Longet, former spouse of crooner Andy Williams, fatally shot her boyfriend, the 34-year-old ski racer Vladimir Peter Sabich Jr. (“Spider”) in a mansion on Starwood Hills overlooking Aspen. She said the gun went off accidentally. Blood evidence improperly gathered at the scene apparently showed the presence of cocaine in her system but the blood sample and her diary were both taken without a warrant and subsequently dismissed as evidence. She would serve only 30 days in the slammer.
In 1975, serial killer Ted Bundy kidnapped and killed Caryn Campbell in Snowmass Village. Her body was later found along the Owl Creek Road. He was facing the music but managed to escape the Pitkin County Jail in 1977, only to be captured six days later at my former mother-in-law Su Lum's yard on Cooper Avenue.
On May 1, 1984, the Aspen Daily News ran a cover photo of 38-year-old Keith Porter, who was being charged with first-degree murder for shooting 42-year-old Michael Hernstadt on April 24. I remember this exciting and savage incident. Porter hid on a grassy knoll and took out Hernstadt from a great distance on Cemetery Lane with an assault rifle. It had something to do with drugs, which were very popular in Aspen when I got here in the early 1980s.
In December 2014, cyclist Lance Armstrong plowed his Giant GMC Yukon into two parked cars on a snowy night. When the police arrived, he let his girlfriend take the blame for the crashes. She later recanted. They were married in 2022.
To quote the great Lance, “The riskiest thing you can do is get greedy.” Armstrong purchased a home for nearly $9.2 million in Aspen's West End 15 years ago. He sold it last month for $17.5 million. Greed seems to be paying off in this instance.
Earlier this year a real estate developer spent $2 million on an extravagant Aspen wedding for his daughter. A faulty sound system apparently ruined everything.
“When the bride and groom entered the reception, instead of the 12-piece band flown in from Los Angeles to perform for guests, there was no music other than a DJ playing music through a single, barely audible speaker,” a lawsuit related to the event says. The couple has already split up.
Back in the day, Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., otherwise known as John Denver, used to drive a yellow Porsche and hang around Aspen and sing songs in pubs and write songs about the local scene. His amazing love song, “Annie's Song,” was written after a near break-up with his wife, Annie, in 1974. Denver said the song only took him a few minutes to pen; it remains one of his most enduring and popular tunes.
But maybe you already knew that.