No one forgets the first time they see Aspen.
When I first saw Aspen it was summer 1982. I was free as a bird, having just graduated from college. I had “half the car” and about $500 in my pocket. My college roommate and I were driving around the West looking for a place to live, work and ski.
When you are in that state of mind Aspen pretty much knocks you over. The ski area comes right into town. The Roaring Fork River snakes down the valley. The aspen trees quake in the breeze. Independence Pass is the backyard.
A scratch deeper showed me so much more. Affordable housing. The music festival, the live local music scene, the local newspaper, casual celebrities and rock stars, great food and always a party.
Having gotten hooked on radio in college, imagine my delight at discovering an epic radio station in Aspen right in the middle of the dial at 97.7 FM. I say KSPN was epic because it fit my idea of the ideal commercial radio station: Local DJs, local news and sports, live broadcasts, humor, witty talk and really good music. I was naive enough to think that this was how commercial radio was and would always be.
KSPN buzzed. There was a receptionist, several sales people, news reporters, a sports reporter, a music director, a manager, a program director, a production director, live announcers day and night, etc. I had to work there. And I did. I discovered that it wasn’t hard to get an overnight shift, even five overnight shifts a week. KSPN was my broadcasting graduate school.
Among the formidable talents, one guy really stood out. Frank Erikson was a DJ who was fully able to take advantage of the fun, freedom and flexibility of the place. He was funny, fast, professional, unprofessional, irreverent and spontaneous. He drove it like it was stolen, getting away with it all because he had a voice that made you listen. Frank made you listen. There was no not listening to Frank. He had the voice.
Frank passed away in January 2017. Aspen lost another icon.
He was on the air for about 10 years in the 1980s and he made Aspen a much better place. Frank was a master broadcaster with a sparkling personality.
I started hosting the jazz show at 9 p.m. on KSPN. That was my opening. Jazz followed the show “Static,” KSPN’s weekly hourlong talk show. Frank was the host with Program Director Lee Duncan, local judge J.E. Devilbiss and sometimes other local authorities and personalities. They took phone calls from locals. They partied, they laughed.
Frank often made phone calls and took phone calls on the air during his regular show. He would jump on an issue of the day and make it part of the program. He was brilliant and unstoppable.
It was often thrilling to be at KSPN, often because of Frank’s spark. In those days we broadcast live from the World Cup, The Coors Bicycle Classic, parades and lots of local events. I thought this was normal.
KSPN was led by smart and talented people who had the humility and common sense to realize that the best thing you could do in a live broadcast situation was hand the microphone over to Frank Eriksen. At the time, KSPN was pretty much the only game in town. Almost everyone in Aspen listened and we DJs could not go into a club or restaurant without being treated like royalty.
Frank set the bar high and people in town were lucky and spoiled to have him at their ear-tips. The station suffered a huge blow when it was sold the first time in the mid 1980s, but when it sold again, around 1989, the hammer fell and the experts from out of town thought they could do better than Frank Eriksen. They let him go and the townspeople let out a collective groan. Experts say that the best DJs get fired. If that’s true, I must be great.
It’s a fine line between doing what people want to hear and pleasing management and advertisers. The best managers let the talent lead the show but that rarely happens. Advertisers want a say. Programmers get jealous and controlling even when the cash is pouring in. Safe radio is numbing. Boring. The new normal.
As the voices of anguish rose around Frank’s ears, KSPN's new morning show host and program director asked me what he should do about the uproar (I think he was from Nebraska).
“Put Frank back” was the only possible answer. But it was too late for that. Everything in town had already changed so much. It was a sad day when Frank packed up his belongings and moved out of Aspen.
I know I speak for a lot of us when I say that the legendary Frank Eriksen lives on in our fondest memories of Aspen. For a while he was the absolute star of a vibrant and vital local radio station. He should be in the Aspen Hall of Fame. His voice echoes on in our hearts.
Steve Skinner didn’t realize at the time that those were going to be the good old days. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.