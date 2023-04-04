Great season, yes? Record-setting and epic in the bowl. But wait. Where’s the snowpack going? The answer my friend is blowing in the wind. I better bust out my stunt kite because that makes the wind stop almost every time.
I took a soak today in one of the new hot tubs on the edge of the highway. It was deep and swirly and the edges were rich in restorative muds, which I smeared into my pores and made a facial mask. Splish, splash.
How’s your Aspen? I only ask because this has been a pretty wet winter. In early June of 1984 much of Aspen near the base of Lift 1A was evacuated because of the danger of an epic mudslide. On June 7, the mountain started to move and a fissure formed that threatened to bring it all down. About 100 locals spent the night at Aspen High School and another 400 couch-surfed with friends.
William P. Rogers of the state geological survey warned that the warm temperatures and rapid snowmelt were lubricating the danger zone, which was creeping toward town at a speed of several inches per hour.
I remember sending out warnings over local radio station KSPN, where I had a great view of the mountain from my perch in the studio, which was upstairs in the Flora Dora Building near 4th and Main.
I’m sure that geologists and scientists at Aspen Skiing Co. are keeping an eye on the ski area this year, especially considering the wild mood swings in the weather.
Speaking of 1984, those were some great times in Aspen, a real sweet spot. KSPN really rocked this town in those days with live DJs 24/7, a news department and even a sports reporter. We were on the middle of the dial at 97.7 FM and in the middle of town. Location, location, location.
Orange you glad you were not driving Interstate 70 through Idaho Springs last Wednesday? A careless trucker apparently crashed his fruit truck and delivered thousands of oranges and mangos onto the roadway. I’ve come to expect almost anything on I-70 but this is really juicy. Mangos are heavy and the seeds can crack your windshield. Apparently fruit went into the opposite lane and struck oncoming traffic. So, in addition to swerving all over the place to avoid potholes, people were dodging flying fruit. All while texting, eating and talking hands free. The potholes in the area were filled with fresh-squeezed items.
Speaking of potholes, last month a couple was cited for careless driving after a class five pothole apparently caused their camper to flop around like a fish out of water. The driver said he hit multiple potholes near mile-marker 216, which caused him to crash.
Dashcam footage from someone behind them showed the near tragic accident as the trailer camper became the master, performing a full roll while spinning their truck awkwardly around like a top. Flip flop. Citing them for something beyond their control seems unfair. Since traffic was stopped for a while I wonder if anyone took advantage of the epic pothole to have a soak?
I have my eye on the desert and am stuck on a muddy dirt road in the mountains until at least next Wednesday. Then I will pull my escape pod out of a snowbank, risk U.S. 40, the Trough Road, I-70, Glenwood Canyon, Highway 82, Highway 133, McClure Pass. I will run my hazard lights and grip the wheel with white knuckles until I cross the state line into blessed Utah.
Then I will melt into an undisclosed canyon where I will expose areas of my body to sunlight that have been under layers of the same damn clothes I have been wearing all winter. I will try to perform this ritual away from the road where unsuspecting motorists may have forgotten their sunglasses and be exposed to the blinding white flanks of a rare species of snow seal.
Steve Skinner wishes you a happy mud season. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.