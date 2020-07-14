It’s a cruel God who puts “You Can’t Hurry Love,” into your head first thing on a Monday morning. Makes you wonder if it’s some kind of omen for the week ahead.
Some, like me, are blessed (or cursed) with the ability to listen to music without any music actually playing. That’s what happens when you get a song stuck in your head. I think I might have an extreme case because I can rarely, if ever, get a stuck song out of my head. It can take days.
I have a song designated to replace a song that is stuck in my head. Once I realize that I am hopelessly sick of the one on heavy rotation in my mind, I start humming, whistling and singing this other tune, until it takes over, which creates a whole other problem.
Maybe it happens when my defenses are down and my brain activity is particularly vacuous. That’s when tunes like “You Can’t Hurry Love” (the Phil Collins version) sneak in and stick around, for hours, days or, yes, weeks.
I just spent a weekend playing music, listening to music and rotating music around in my mind. There is no good reason that “You Can’t Hurry Love” took over this morning. This might be extreme, but sometimes I can’t turn a tune off, even if I’m listening to another tune or talking with someone. Talk about living in my own damn world.
Hopefully I’m not revealing some inner psychosis to the public. Perhaps local psychologists, psychiatrists and other mental health professionals are reading this and nodding their collective heads up and down knowingly. (“Yes, these are the advanced stages. Let’s go pick him up.”)
But today the pedals on my bike rounded out the rhythm, my breath lined up and the pavement sang along — and I was not hurrying love.
A lot of times it’s the old tunes that are the stickiest. They have the catchiest melodies. Melody is the glue. In the glory years of Motown, melody was the key to having a hit song. For some reason, from a very early age I became an inadvertent sucker for melody. Sometimes it’s a commercial jingle, a hit song or even my own melody but it’s always there like a warm marshmallow on a hot summer day, sticking to everything. Admit it … you, too, have hummed the jingle for “Cracks and Racks,” just like me.
This is one of the fascinating things that make us uniquely human. I sometimes feel sorry for folks who do not hear Irish fiddle tunes in their heads all day, but then again, that must be a blessing. All that quiet time with your own thoughts.
Some are immune to elevator music, “Dancing with the Stars,” Rhapsody, iPods and radios. Others are spellbound by musical sound.
For me, it comes from everywhere. I would have to focus hard not to step in time with an ambient rhythm. When people hear music playing, most of them step in time. I even saw a dreadlocked hippie in Paepcke Park dancing to the rhythm of a car alarm. A bit of dust came off his head as he swung his mopped head back and forth. Beep! Beep! Beep! No kidding!
If I catch the strains of “Rockstar DaBaby,” featuring Roddy Ricch, the No. 1 song today on the Billboard top 100 chart, I go over the edge. It has nothing to do with the words. Surprisingly, (or not) the No. 1 tune in the world is full of n-words and f-bombs, violence and worse. The song is stickier than the fake blood splattered all over the video, which is really more of a short film. If you want to freak out, watch the video. The images will be embossed on your mind, but not like the melody. That can’t be rinsed off easily.
The Disney classic “It’s a Small World After All” could be the most magnetic melody ever written. I know a man that can ruin his coworker’s day by humming the opening bars of “If I Only Had a Brain.” Just typing those words has opened the door. Cruel to plant that one in someone’s head on purpose.
This affliction that I share drives an international industry. The economy would be even worse if we couldn’t sing “Money” by Pink Floyd while shopping for toilet paper at the grocery store in a world going to hell in a handbasket. Thank God for music.
So today it’s “You Can’t Hurry Love.” Probably, by tomorrow, I’ll move into something different, and I am not kidding here, something like “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” by Cher.