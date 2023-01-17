“Chooch,” my 26-pound CARE shelter mutt remains a constant source of amusement and fascination. I just went through the car wash, and the nose prints on the inside of the passenger window remain to provide a historical timeline of him standing on his hind legs, nose pressed to the window as if he could smell through the glass.
It turns out that he probably can smell through the glass. Dog noses can detect particles of one part per trillion. That's like smelling a drop of juice in a giant pool that can hold 20 Olympic-size swimming pools.
Recently, when we were sitting outside, I snuck a look at Chooch's nose. His nostrils were subtly twitching and quivering, sampling the air, each moving independently, something humans cannot yet do. (I'm picturing you trying it now.) It was like each moist black orifice had a mind of its own, seeking and parsing olfactory data.
The Phoenix Veterinary Center says that dog nostrils can determine which scent is coming through which nostril, helping a dog find the source of a stink. Unlike humans, dogs can smell practically continuously, thanks to the slits in the side of dog noses through which they exhale. Your dog has slits, too. The exiting air helps the incoming air be a constant source of incoming scent information.
We sometimes miss all this air sampling going on right in front of us, but Chooch puts his abilities on display front and center in the winter. Every time we get a couple of inches of snow, Chooch is out there snorfling through the drifts and banks. He can smell through snowbanks. When he picks up the scent of a rabbit, he follows the tracks, snorfling all the while and rarely coming up for air. It could be 5 degrees below zero out there, and he's plowing his tender nose through the snow, detecting and determining.
I have taken many hilarious photos of Chooch with his muzzle frozen and encrusted from tireless snorfling. He must think I'm an absolute idiot. I purchase his loyalty with treats. He gets a treat for getting up. He gets a treat for going outside. He gets a treat for coming back in. And he gets two treats for snorfling.
Thank heavens that Chooch, like all dogs, has “neophilia,” meaning he is attracted to different and interesting smells. Chooch likes all my smells like a good boy.
Since I got COVID and considering that I live at a high, dry altitude, I sometimes struggle to smell anything at all. But according to the research, I have up to six million olfactory receptors. That sounds like a lot. Chooch? He has 300 million, but who's counting?
If you think that a police dog won't find your stash inside the spare tire, think again. There is no hiding from a sniffer dog. Their sense of smell far exceeds the ability of any man-made contraption. That's why you see them at the airport. Yes, the dog can smell your underwear, but more importantly, it can smell if you are wearing explosive underwear.
It turns out that when Chooch is snorfling, he is likely utilizing his remarkable ability to use his nose to detect weak thermal radiation or body heat. He's hunting, sniffing and detecting heat and snowplowing — all at the same time.
Unless I'm in a hurry, I let Chooch guide our walks. He has an amazing bladder and can mark many dozens of spots on a single short walk. He uses his nose to select very precise locations and then applies his scent with precision. Sometimes, when the spot is high up, he assumes the position with one leg held very high in the air in order to aim the willy upwards. He's kind of short but does his best to overcome such limitations.
When Chooch shops for a spot to leave his mark, he may spend up to a minute studying and smelling from many directions. Every once in a while, after a prolonged study, he will move on, satisfied that he does not need to leave his mark. Again.
Steve Skinner notes that pugs snorfle continuously. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.