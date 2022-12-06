I've dedicated much of my life to community service. I've mostly put giving back to the community in front of my need for stuff or a nest egg. That has mostly come in the form of working for nonprofits or volunteering for organizations that need boots on the ground. I'm not tooting my own horn or bragging, just saying. And yes, despite my efforts, when I look around I see quite a bit of too much stuff.
So far my head is still just above water. It's a scary place to be, but it feels good to give back — and you can't take it with you.
Today is Colorado Gives Day, and I will be participating in my limited capacity to give money to worthy causes. In my experience running and working with small, unsexy nonprofits, it's the hard-working, ordinary citizens that provide the lion's share of contributions and volunteer labor that keep things going. To those about to give, I salute you.
It took me years to come to terms with the fact that the majority of people with the means to do the most ultimately do the least or, quite often, do nothing at all. Of course, there are some spectacular exceptions, but the ultra-wealthy do not always participate in community at the ground level.
I don't know Bob Dennis, but his letter to the editor in the Aspen Daily News on Monday, “The Hypocrisy of Aspen,” got me thinking and inspired me to write today's column.
Our economy is fueled by consumer spending. Conspicuous consumption is on display all over the valley, with FedEx trucks and UPS vans clogging up the roads as they bring us the stuff that we keep buying, inflation and the environment be damned. On the Front Range and in major metropolitan areas of our country, those mighty trucks of the consumer economy pass by overcrowded, desperate tent settlements full of frozen, unhoused and, often, mentally-ill people. If it wasn't so cold up here, we'd be swarmed with homeless people. Is this the cost of being the richest country in the world? The hypocrisy of America.
This summer someone gave me a patriotic button to wear on my patriotic outfit I was going to wear in a patriotic parade. It was a simple round button design with a red, white and blue stripe on it — and in tiny letters right there in the white stripe it read, “MADE IN CHINA.” It sickens me that there's a factory out there pumping out those buttons that are then packaged, trucked, crated, shipped, received in port, shipped, unpacked, gifted and then thrown in the trash or end up in the bottom of a junk drawer.
I could go on forever about the absurdity of our consumer culture, and I could argue that success could be measured in how much we share, nurture and protect our world and each other.
For many holiday seasons, I would ring the bell for the Salvation Army at City Market in Carbondale. This is a challenging gig. I did well but often had to couch my frustration about being passed over by people (many of whom I knew) who should be counting their blessings and throwing twenties in the bucket instead of hoarding their spare change.
Maybe everyone is just in “goblin mode” these days. Maybe you, like me, don't know what goblin mode is. I love words and I was surprised to learn that “goblin mode” was chosen as the 2022 Oxford word of the year. I'm no proofreader, but if I'm not mistaken, goblin mode is two words. Even Oxford didn't get it right.
What's goblin mode? According to Oxford University Press, publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary, goblin mode is a type of behavior which is “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.” Yikes!
For everything good, we have to find a way to lift ourselves out of this goblin mode and into a mode of generosity, community service, compassion and giving. Today, Colorado Gives Day, would be a good day to start. Give till it helps.
Steve Skinner wishes you happiness during this season of giving. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.