This place has really gotten the shaft, but you have to dig a little to see it.
In 1879 a visionary named Henry B. Gillespie came to Aspen and went back to the nation's capital to petition for a post office. He returned to Colorado and drew up plans for a new town he called Ute City. It could be argued that Gillespie is the founding father of the gem that is modern day Aspen. Within 20 years, Gillespie's Ute City was bursting at the seams with a whopping 16,000 people supporting a fevered mining industry.
The prospectors, speculators and captains of industry left behind a maze of tunnels which drain all the Smuggler mines toward Hunter Creek.
Just over 100 years ago, this place was a chaotic mix of people voraciously digging for silver, coal, lead and anything else shiny. In 1881, Ute City was home to a smelter, belching toxic smoke all over town. The air was dank with sulfur because of coal-fired stoves and smelting operations. Aspen has always had an outsized carbon footprint. Now we have an idling ordinance and the Canary Initiative.
There were 500 people living at Independence — and that was when winter was for real. Tough miners went from Independence to Aspen, year-round. A telegraph connected Aspen and Crested Butte. Now we have high-speed wireless internet and intermittent smartphones.
Diggings.com says that Aspen has 6,084 “nearby” mines. That's a mine for almost everyone in town. Only 141 are active, so there's a lot to get going to make Aspen great again.
There are tunnels under town that connect Ajax Mine to Smuggler Mine and beyond. They are supposedly full of water and abandoned mining gear but no one really knows what lurks in those slick shafts. You could be sitting over one of them right now while you are sipping that latte.
There are still places where you can pierce the earth and explore the underground world around Aspen. It scares me just to think about it.
I'm no spelunker, but I did sneak into and explore a rather large mine in Aspen one summer day long ago. My friend knew of an open vent on Aspen Mountain and we lowered ourselves into the cool, pitch black. As with most of the spectacular things I've done on this planet, I didn't take the time to hesitate or think, “This is stupid.” Obviously I lived, because I'm here to tell the tale.
We slipped down the crumbling scree to the main shaft inside. We walked the tracks and came to a large chamber that dripped water into the inky black. We dropped pebbles and threw rocks off the edge and waited until they hit something on the way down, down down. It was silent and moist and quickly opaque when we turned off the flashlights, giggling in the dark.
I wasn't thinking about toxic air when I lowered myself down in that local mine. I don't know what I was thinking, quite honestly. I was following someone braver than me.
Down along the tracks I discovered a rustic wooden ladder that connected to a ladder that connected to a ladder that went up, up, up. I couldn't see the top. I thought maybe I could use the egress to get out of the mine so I climbed up the narrow wooden rungs until they brought me to a pipe and a valve, but no exit. By this point my flashlight was flickering, held in my mouth so I could use both hands. I did not favor the idea of monkeying down those rickety ladders all the way back down to the tracks below in the dark but there was no choice. I got going.
When we ascended the vent and burst back out into the fresh air on a sunny summer day I was very happy to be topside.
I'd been past this mine shaft hundreds of times but never considered what was hiding just below the surface. I tried to picture this mine full of hundreds of people, chipping, scooping, loading, blasting and whatever else those miners did to find that silver. It must have been very dusty.
Those folks never even considered that you could ski the Ridge of Bell or raft down the Roaring Fork. They were there to work.
In 1894, the world's largest silver nugget was pulled up from the Smuggler mine. The nug was too big to be brought out conventionally so they had to chop it into three pieces, the largest weighing in over 1,800 pounds. Unfortunately the silver market had popped the year before so the stone was not worth much. But the Smuggler Mine managed to continue to operate until 1918, when they got to the bottom of a very rich vein of silver.
Before job killing legislation hit the mining industry, workers dropped like canaries in cages. At the peak they were pulling a dead miner out of a local hole once a month. The air down there was sometimes toxic and mining was dangerous work. In the late 1800s, there was no flight for life, no pilates, no sushi.
I have a new appreciation of Aspen's recent past. And those busy beaver miners. The hills around here are still littered with shafts, vents, debris and tailings. A lot of the openings are covered or gated but in recent history a kid fell down a shaft on the ski area and died, in another incident a skier used an iPhone to call for help as he hung upside down afraid to move until rescuers came. Another time a snowcat fell into a shaft.
Things change fast. And history is underfoot.
