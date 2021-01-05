The recent “gasbotage” incident in Aspen shows how soft the underbelly of Aspen and human infrastructure are in general.
You have to hand it to Black Hills Energy for coming up with 4,000 space heaters to offset the gas heat outage in Aspen. It’s a damn good thing the environmental vandals didn't shut off the electricity at the same time. That would have been a real disaster. Don’t do that.
I suppose the really well-built mansions have backup for all systems. Big gas tank in the yard (or buried in the yard). Huge generator ready to kick on. Tesla batteries lining the basement. Driveway melting going 24/7. For everyone else, losing heat can be a real challenge.
I use a space heater all the time. Not because the gas goes out but because I got no gas. I find myself snuggled up to that lifeline more than I’d like. My place is small but not well insulated. So I have one and I use it.
It’s almost unimaginable how space heaters could dent a 30,000-square-foot home in sub-teen temperatures. I think you’d have to block off the kitchen and live out of the pantry for a few days. I’ve seen pantries that you can live in! Bring in the space heater, the smartphone and the wine.
Aspen without gas is a really crippled Aspen. Did the public fire hearth even go out? Even though Aspen is at the top of the food chain, the way things are going, the lights could go out, the gas could go off, the water could stop flowing and the Maroon Creek Bridge could fall. That would test our mettle. I know, I know. We have helicopters and jet planes.
Unless the ship of humanity is righted and righted soon, we will need more than cameras. We will need guards and barbed-wire fences. They are not coming for our guns but gunning for our resources, our way of life. Desperate times call for desperate measures. Continuing business as usual is not really working, especially for those on the receiving end of excessive living. It may be time to downsize, conserve, protect, retrofit and financially support the effort to transition energy use.
Aspen has had a “bigger is better” model going for a long time. Absurd extra homes lie empty, sucking resources for no one while employing a small group of maids and maintenance workers. Then they eventually sell again and are remodeled and refitted and left empty again. And the cycle repeats.
Well-meaning city and county leaders have tried to do something, anything about these issues but there’s no resisting a tsunami of money. It’s too late to turn back. And going forward with any kind of meaningful energy reform seems doubtful. The money is irresistible in the current system so I anticipate a new girding of the important systems that we all have taken for granted for so long.
Contractors that specialize in backup systems for gas, electricity, water and wine will be very busy indeed as we face the new tide of incivility head-on. Solar? Why not?
“Earth First.” Sounds like “America First,” only opposite. Because without a healthy earth there can be no great America, never mind a great Aspen. Aspen must take part in the revolution and solutions, not build walls around the castles and systems that support these vulnerable ramparts while continuing business as usual.
We have the Aspen Idea, the Aspen Ideas Festival, the Aspen Institute, the Aspen Skiing Co., the Aspen Music Festival and School, millionaires, billionaires and Bezos. This place should be the vanguard for solutions, no matter what the cost. Aspen can afford to be the greenest place on earth but it’s got to be one of the most wasteful, if not the most wasteful community (per capita) in the world.
What a waste of talent and money. We have the brains and bucks to lead.
I do not condone the environmental vandalism, but I understand it and we all can learn from it. Obviously the world is changing and fast. Like it or not, Aspen is going to have to change, too. Which way we go will be telling indeed.
Steve Skinner assumes the Black Hills Energy space heaters were made in China. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.