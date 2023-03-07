Today, Aspen, you get to choose. Vote. Use your voice. Celebrate democracy.
They say that all politics is local. The beauty of Aspen is that your vote matters. Your choice counts.
According to voteref.com, there are 1,595 registered voters in Aspen. Wikipedia says that there were 7,004 people living in Aspen in 2022. So a percentage of you 1,595 registered voters get to determine which way the winds blow for everyone for the near future.
Being a registered voter in Aspen means you are calling Aspen home, your primary residence. My mom used to tell anyone who would listen that I was “from A’’pen” even when I was living in Carbondale. For quite a while I guess I was a local but it’s always been a big hill to climb to qualify as a true Aspen resident. It's always been this way. Oddly enough, when I moved downvalley to work in Carbondale I was shunned by some of those locals for being from Aspen.
I liked being an Aspen voter. I got to weigh in on mayors and city council members, various referendums and property taxes. I always knew the mayors and council members. I still do. Even after moving out of the district many years ago I have been keenly interested in Aspen's politics and political directions.
That comes from the days of outrage and activism as the ski hippies who moved here in the 1960s,’70s and ’80s became involved and interested in Aspen. Some served in the government and some made insane cash selling the local funk to the highest bidders. Many moved on.
We almost had a train. We almost had large commercial jetliners landing at Sardy Field. We almost had the Entrance to Aspen done. We got some housing but the funky houses and apartments of Aspen were summarily paved over in favor of vacant vacation housing. Furs got banned. We got Canary Initiatives and Lauren Boebert. Despite our best efforts, cans got kicked down the highway and now the same issues spin around like Teslas in the roundabout. But Aspen knows how to vote and will probably do what's best for Aspen.
Starting Wednesday, after the voting dust has settled, y'all can get back to being a charming small town and community. Catch a historic film, maybe some comedy at the Wheeler Opera House or just spend the full moon marching up Buttermilk before tipping back some champagne and shooshing down, ski suits streaking and glittering in the moonlight.
Winter is still here, close to ending, but you can still immerse yourself in the winter parking, the entrance, the roundabout, the school buses, the early darkness and the intensity.
I don't know about you but when I go outside these days I feel the earliest tendrils of spring filling the air. Chickadees are suddenly everywhere and the potholes are deep and foreboding. Pretty soon daffodils will be popping up out of snowy banks on the West End.
Yes, the once famous mud season was always an offseason, a time for locals to take back the town between runs to the desert, where highs are now creeping up into the 60s. This upcoming season is a time of cabin fever when locals become restless and shuffle through their daily work as the tourists slowly roll out.
Mud and water will make a mess of Smuggler and the dog mess will do a slow reveal on the Rio Grande Trail. Skiers are counting the days they can still get in but Aspen Mountain will get sloppy at the bottom as spring presses her advantage.
Here’s another benefit to living in Aspen: So much adventure is within striking distance. For me that usually means turning west at Glenwood and heading to Grand Junction, Fruita, Loma, Green River, Goblin Valley. Red rock and sunshine. Sand and salvation. It’s there now. Pulling me toward the light.
But today, enjoy having your say. Vote till it helps. Do your civic duty, put the sticker on your sweater and get back to being some of the luckiest people in the world, the people of Aspen. The beautiful ones. The real locals.
Because remember, great advantage comes with great responsibility. And great opportunity. Don't waste it.
