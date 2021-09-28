I just released an album of ambient movements called, “Fall.” I limited myself to using moody instrumentals that meld together. Gray into mud.
“Album?,” you say.
I'm old enough to remember when albums came out on vinyl. I would wait anxiously until my favorite artists would produce a new record, go to a record store to buy it and then sit in my room and play side one, then side two, then side one, then side two over and over again. Sometimes it took many listens to fully comprehend the music. I would also devour all the liner notes and gaze at any art or photographs on the jacket. The stars were bright and distant and surreal. Now they are on your phone.
In the spirit of creating a cohesive old-school listening experience, I released the new album as one long track — no way to pull out your favorite part. Just listen all the way. I figured that this might work with this project, as the record provides harmonics and frequencies that surely will put you into a deep sleep.
Speaking of deep, YouTube has provided many rabbit holes to go into while seeking old-school album makers.
“I'm not in Love,” was released by English rock band 10cc in 1975. You are probably already singing it to yourself just by seeing the title.
“I'm not in love
So don't forget it
It's just a silly phase I'm going through
And just because
I call you up
Don't get me wrong, don't think you've got it made
I'm not in love, no no, it's because ...”
At the heart of this piece is a very clever twist on a simple love song where the guy can't admit the obvious — because, yes, he is in love and he's acting like a fool.
Bandmates Eric Stewart, Kevin Godley, Graham Goldman and Lol Creme spent weeks on the vocal loops. The production still stands out in today's musical landscape.
In a documentary video about the making of “I'm not in Love” (watch on YouTube), the band 10cc is seen creating this unique, weird and wonderful hit song in the studio. In this short film, you see bandmates falling over themselves to take credit for their contribution to the song and sound. And rightly so — the tune is a work of genius and still stands as a milestone of analog recording.
I love the part with Cathy Warren whispering, “Be quiet. Big boys don't cry. Big boys don't cry.”
That part of the song always used to scare me a little. I was astonished to discover that it was not a professional musician but Cathy Warren, the office manager at Strawberry Records who whispered into a microphone. Cathy Warren became the voice of compassion and understanding for thousands of teenaged boys such as myself. We turned to her for succor and comfort. Thank you, Cathy.
The band used tape loops and layered more than 250 voices to create their haunting choir sound. They skipped the live drums and used an analog Moog synthesizer to create a pulsing rhythm. The electric piano was pretty much the only identifiable instrument featured on the song.
The muse needs parameters and deadlines; 10cc didn't know it, but their limitation — having to work with analog equipment and tape decks — forced them to create things that are now mainstays of modern recording. Making loops is a piece of cake on a computer. But believe me, cutting a piece of tape to the right length, making an accurate splice, using a tape deck that was not designed to play a loop of tape and then playing everything back using the mixing console to create blends and chords is not light work. It's much more complex than, say, stand up paddle boarding.
Now using loops is child's play. In the old days it took time, craft, musicianship, engineering and wild imagination to make loops.
Now computers do it for us. I know computers have brought down many recording studios, putting the entire universe at hand in a smart, smartphone. There's so much power!
Can having limitations improve art and life? Isn't one crayon easier to work with than a whole box?
If you have a smartphone, you have way more technology than Elvis ever did, but has anything improved? All Elvis ever needed was a tape deck and a microphone. He let his hips and his lips do the rest.
How many heroes have fallen because they embraced a certain new technology, which hopelessly dates their art and career? For example, no one should have ever introduced any of the members of Crosby Stills and Nash to a synthesizer. CSN should be locked in the studio with acoustic guitars! Everyone knows this, but even Joni Mitchell has made the mistake of putting down the acoustic guitar for an odd sounding synthesizer. She should have considered limiting her options to her voice and an acoustic instrument.
