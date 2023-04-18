Well, I’m mostly off the hook. Aspen Times editor Don Rogers and expert at almost everything Mick Ireland reacted to the new Aspen City Council members' first meeting with the right level of surprise and disappointment.
Sam Rose wants to be mayor and Bill Guth is already a seasoned politician with opinions on how to straighten things out. At the very first meeting. For the second meeting Monday night, Guth is phoning it in from Costa Rica. Sounds right. The opinions are already set.
How many times have we seen this? It could be a small homeowners association or a commissioner’s seat. Just because someone gets elected does not mean that they will be good at the job.
Often the first thing to go by the wayside is the will of the people or even common sense. The seat of power does not come with a thinking cap or a crown. It actually comes with a dunce cap and only through hard work, homework and diligence will the cap be transformed.
I’ve been in the communications industry for many years and the hardest thing to teach or learn is listening. Humility is not a given, either.
I remember learning by teaching. I was teaching an after-school broadcasting class to high school kids in Carbondale. At first, I thought I was going to teach them everything they needed to know on the path to broadcast journalism: interview skills, editing, writing, introductions and follow-up questions.
It didn’t take long for me to realize that you can’t skip one of the first steps, which is listening.
I eventually altered the goal of the class to, “How to have an intelligent conversation.” The kids were not ready to skip ahead. I heard them struggling and realized that only practice and intent can elevate the work.
The same goes for public service. It’s not natural. I still work in community service and nonprofit fundraising. It sounds weird but when donations come in, I dream of turning that money into community service. Kids. Seniors. The underrepresented and the silent majority.
I think it would be challenging for a lofty real estate agent to put himself in the shoes of a Latina maid. Or a young, financial planner to consider the needs of a single, working mom. Or even an adult to consider what kids need or deserve. That would take listening skills and working outside the bubble.
The thing is that a job like city council calls for someone to stop representing themselves and start listening. It’s not flip-flopping to change your mind. It’s listening and growth and remaining curious and open that changes one’s mind. It’s called learning.
The one thing we all have in common is that we are all experts at our own opinion. Some sit there in that knowledge and like it a whole bunch. Others expand.
In 2021 I watched the Aspen Daily News/Grassroots TV squirm night for a raft of new Aspen City Council candidates. It didn’t take long to realize that hardly anyone had noble intent. There were grievances and narrow visions on display. Some of the candidates had never been to a meeting and others had not even bothered to vote in the previous election. But they all felt qualified, even though most were not.
I’ve been to some zoning meetings and some commissioners meetings and plenty of board and committee meetings, some in Pitkin County but mostly in Grand County. This may come as a surprise, but by the time it comes to receiving public comment, it’s usually too late and the minds of the overlords are already made up. They are just going through the motions. On the other hand, most people don’t provide public comments unless something like a cement batch plant is going to be opened in their backyard. It goes both ways.
Before this latest election some were criticizing the board for cooperating with each other and getting things done. But as we can see now, that’s the exception and not the rule. Now things are trending toward dysfunction and business as usual, which is no surprise.
Reach Steve Skinner at moogzuki@gmail.com.