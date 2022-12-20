As I write this, Alvin and the Chipmunks are distracting me with the most annoying Christmas music ever created — and that's really saying something. The mindless insect sound makes it impossible not to listen. The dude who's spinning it on the radio just said that the tune brings a tear to his eye. Goes to show you that perspective is everything, and the holidays are a time of extremes.
Before we go any further, I'm wishing you a merry Christmas. There, I said it. No war on Christmas here. If you are lucky enough to be reading this in the Aspen area, congratulations. In the grand scheme of things, you've made it. Try to have some fun.
Even though some local curmudgeons will never welcome you, there's lots of fun to be had here in the silver-boom city. Speaking of silver, local Argentines are blasting off, high on their World Cup victory of Argentina last Sunday. Football is the official religion of Argentina, after all. Aspen has always had a strong Argentina connection — and it goes deeper than you might think.
Aspen was home to the largest silver nugget ever dug out of the ground in the United States. In 1894 miners had to cut a 1,853-pound, 96% pure silver nugget into three pieces just to get it out of the Smuggler Mine. David Hyman, of Hyman Avenue Mall fame, is credited with the discovery — which unfortunately for him, came shortly after the crash of the silver market. Now, glittering beautiful people walk past the Smuggler Mine, their dogs wearing collars made of silver and gold.
Those ambitious Spanish conquerors loved their silver. They loved it so much that they named Argentina after their favorite precious metal. Portuguese explorer Lopo Homem may have been the first to associate the southern tip of America with silver, marking it on a map in 1554 as “Terra Argentea” – Land of Silver.
Why Argentina? Why Aspen? Why, precious metal, of course. According to John Emsley, in a webpost in which he takes readers on a tour of the periodic table, “The chemical symbol Ag derives from the Latin word for silver, argentum, from the Indo-European root, arg, meaning 'white' or 'shining'.” Thus, Argentina.
Aspen, originally a mining camp, was named for the abundance of aspen trees in the area — but those of us in the know still call Aspen “Fat City” or “Silver City.”
Silver, like Argentina and Aspen, is very special with unique qualities. Did you know that nothing conducts heat, electricity or light as efficiently as pure silver? Now you do.
In 1952, a movie and music star named Freddie Fisher moved to Aspen and set up a junkyard and fix-it shop right downtown. He soon invented a process of electroplating Aspen leaves with bronze, copper and silver. Each gift box containing a leaf included the message, “Made by Freddie Fisher and God.” You can still find silver Aspen leaf jewelry. Ask your favorite local dealer.
Aspen is a great place to spend a holiday if you can afford it. And the culture? To die for. I note with great satisfaction the return of Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and the charming performance of “The Nutcracker” after a two-year hiatus due to obvious reasons.
Back in the days before I had silver hair, I performed an entire tour of “The Nutcracker” with ASFB. I love telling people I was in the ballet, especially those who know that I can't dance my way out of a paper bag to save my life unless I'm freestyling. Regardless, I found myself dressing up as a hunched-over old man and being the center of the story, playing the part of Herr Drosselmeyer. I discovered that acting old was not that big of a stretch for me. And yes, professional ballet dancers are a blast to perform, tour and party with.
My fondest memory of “The Nutcracker” was working with the local little kids that joined the troupe at each stop on the tour. They would be all dressed up as precious little bees, and I helped warm them up by teaching them how to buzz, buzz, buzz down the hallways in whatever theater we had taken over. “Buzz, buzz, buzz,buzz!” they screamed and giggled, their little wings flickering. The Durango bees still stand out in my memory as extremely enthusiastic.
Come to think of it, I'm really good at winding up kids and pets with treats and goofiness until the wheels come off and they need more mature supervision, especially during the holidays. Nothing like a slab of toasted Wonderbread with a thick coating of Nutella to get the party started.
If you are one of the many local service workers dealing directly with the Aspen visitors this season, try to be nice. And if you are visiting and your service is decent, please tip generously. That worker bee is probably living in Silt just to be near Aspen and could use a little appreciation in these dark and soulless times.
Steve Skinner is standing down and standing by this holiday season. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.