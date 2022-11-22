Columnist’s note: Steve Skinner is traveling. These instructions were written for a neighbor who is watching his sidekick, “Chooch.”
Thank you for offering to watch over Chooch. This quick guide is designed to answer most of your questions about the care and feeding of Chooch.
A Little Background
Chooch is a shelter mutt who has been incarcerated twice, most recently furloughed from the CARE animal shelter in Glenwood Springs. Compared with many shelters, CARE is like an animal spa, which may explain why he pulls at the leash to go back to CARE when he's in the neighborhood. His name as issued from the shelter was “Chip,” which I promptly changed to Chooch to better suit his personality. When he's on the streets he prefers to be called, “Baby Chooch,” but don't expect him to answer to either moniker. He can hear, but listening is a skill we are still working on.
A Day in the Life
Chooch likes to start his day with belly rubs, and don't we all? When you get up in the morning, Chooch will be in his bed, prepositioned for this ritual. If he is indeed upside-down and spread-eagled, it is a signal that he's waiting for you to give him belly rubs. I usually start at the bottom and work my way up to the neck and then back down, providing extra attention in the form of deep tissue massage on both drumsticks and the front rabbit's feet. He will remain in this position until he's satisfied and then most likely will return to the spoon position for further morning lazing about.
If you are an early riser, don't worry. He will eventually join you in the kitchen if you are having your morning coffee. Once he rises, he rightfully expects several treats and will stare at you until he gets three small treats just for getting up. After that I usually let him out in case he has to pee. He usually goes out the door and turns right around to come back in. Of course he is to be rewarded with three small treats for coming back in. After that, he should be good to relax for a bit, but I usually try to walk him within a half hour of him getting up.
When walking in our neighborhood in the daytime, he is fine off leash. I carry a tether just in case we encounter other neighbors walking their dogs. If you spin around our block, he has his favorite “Killing Fields,” where he likes to void his bowels. It is normal for Chooch to use the Killing Fields on his first walk of the day.
For instances when he is approached by an aggressive animal, I keep a set of nunchucks on hand or a small baseball bat. Steel-toed boots and a pistol on the hip are also good deterrents to elevated conflicts. Beware the pet owner yelling, “He only wants to play” — which usually means they have no control over their foaming monster.
After his walk, he fully expects another round of treats for coming back in. I often will then prepare a heavy breakfast of steak, rice, kibble and soup stock (which serves as a savory gravy). Every couple of days, it helps to put a little of the provided probiotic in his breakfast to keep his system running smoothly.
After the morning meal, he is good to go for many hours. He could bask in the sunshine all day or he is happy to accompany you on any other activity where dogs are welcome. He understands waiting in the car and prefers that to being left home alone. If you plan to take him for extended outdoor forays like cross-country skiing or duck hunting, please consider putting the rubber booties on his feet, especially if there's a lot of loose snow or if temperatures are below zero. He has a Carhartt jacket that is very handsome and doesn't mind hanging out in it all day.
Chooch is great with kids and can be trusted not to nip at toddlers or preschoolers.
For dinner, I usually give him straight kibble — but he will let you know if table scraps and treats are in order.
In the evening, it is normal for him to get another spin around the block, where he will repeat his rituals from his morning constitutional. I put him on the retractable leash when it's getting dark, as he has a tendency to chase foxes and rabbits into the inky night and he can be hard to retrieve.
Indicators
He barks mostly out of happiness, and sometimes this must run its course. Stern entreaties rarely quell his enthusiasm. A sideways wag of the tail where he slaps his haunches on each side means he's hungry. Full tail rotations means that he's overjoyed.
Please enjoy your time with Chooch and if you need to reach me, write to moogzuki@gmail.com.