It's potato season. Potatoes all over the valley are telling gardeners that they are ready to be dug up. You see, potatoes are ready for harvest when the topside vine is dead and withered. The plant talks through the vine, the dying gasp is the whisper that the farmer has been waiting for.
In my column last week I mentioned Thomas McClure, the scrappy Irish miner who came down the hill from Leadville into Carbondale in 1910 to dig not for silver and gold but for red … red potatoes. I'm Irish. Irish know potatoes. They are potato people. We are potato people.
McClure's potato was a mutant of the “Peachblow” variety. What did McClure do to mutate the spud? Early genetic engineering.
In 2009, Tom Passavant, co-president of Slow Food Roaring Fork, called the Red McClure “a good, solid, working-class potato.” If you are looking for a no-nonsense tuber, the Red McClure could be just what you are looking for.
McClure must have resembled the spud and vice versa. He must have been a bumpy, red-faced Irishman. The Red McClure's are fist-sized and have some deep eye sockets that make them less a-peeling for mass appeal.
Despite the tater's creases and sockets, it grew well around here. Railcars brimming with Red McClures chugged out of town during the peak of the local boom. The potato became the darling of the Colorado potato pyramid until the early 1940s’ local potato plunge, when the bottom fell out of the potato market and labor became scarce and mechanized harvesting not fit for our region became the craze.
The American Potato Journal began publishing in 1923 and is still going. You want to know about the history of the American potato? You need to subscribe! In 1946, the Journal documented five remaining counties in the country still growing the Red McClure. Then the tuber dropped out of commercial production entirely only to be revived by Slow Food Roaring Fork. Whew!
It's almost time to celebrate. Carbondale is about to roll out the 113th annual Potato Day celebration on Oct. 1 in Sopris Park. You are going to dig this party. Organizers are kicking it up a notch this year and reviving a community dance on Friday night. The Giannenetti family will be digging pits in the park and roasting up local beef, which will be topped with corn and Red McClure potatoes for a barbecue on Saturday. In a world of smartphones and fast food, this may be just what the doctor ordered.
The Carbondale Historical Society has an undated photo of early Carbondalians celebrating Potato Day showing hundreds of well-dressed locals with plates laden with food while milling about downtown. Almost every single person in the photo is wearing a hat. The women's hats were fancy, adorned with flowing pom poms and other fancy decorations. The men's hats were more utilitarian, big brims shading their red faces from the Colorado sun. It's hard to see the details of what was on those plates, but I'd wager dollars to donuts that there were Red McClures heaped up and steaming. How were they prepared? Boiled or baked?
I'm Irish. Potatoes are in my blood. I inherited a craving for butter and salt from my mom and I can tuck into a baked or boiled potato with butter and salt and be pretty happy. And who doesn't like a good chip or French fry?
I am a straight-up kind of cook, but I do approve of garlic mashed potatoes — if they are done right. It's your lucky day, because I'm going to tell you how to do it right.
Roast some fresh garlic in the oven and set aside. Scrub some McClure Reds and cut them up into uniform two-inch pieces (peel them first if you must). Drop them into a pot of cold, salty water. Bring to a boil and cook for about 20 minutes. Drain and return to the pan to let them dry out. Add the soft and sumptuous garlic cloves, plenty of butter and whole milk. Mash them up till they are irresistible and fluffy. Drop a pinch of chives on top if you like that. I know it's simple, but your dinner guests will think you are a direct descendent of Julia Child.
Steve Skinner digs Red McClure potatoes and used to have a potato cannon. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.