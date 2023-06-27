Last week I enjoyed a nice, little high-water float down the Upper Colorado River in the section known as “Pumphouse to Radium.” It's an easy and popular day trip where on summer days you will find hundreds of young enthusiasts near the halfway point hanging out in boats, bobbing in warm springs, swimming and cliff jumping.
What usually takes a few hours spun by in half the time. Floating in spring connects humans with gravity, current and nature. At higher water you have to pull into eddies and coves just to make the experience last.
Despite the high water, the anglers are out there, wading and floating, sticking in eddies, tossing flies, trying to snag the lips of some of the more than 2,000 fish per mile on this scenic stretch of water.
The Colorado River from Grand County all the way down to Lake Powell is a rafting and camping paradise, impossibly stunning, culminating in steep, curvy, remote sandstone canyon walls. There are eagles and herons, ravens and warblers, pike minnows and humpback chub, beavers and otters. The 1,450-mile-long river is a sacred place, which has taken many hits but remains worth protecting and improving.
The river provides water and life to 40 million people in the western U.S. And how many animals depend on this riparian habitat? There are more than 350 species of birds in the delta region and more than 1,600 species of plants grow along the Colorado River watershed.
On my short float on the Upper Colorado, near the headwaters, I drifted past several points where train tracks are just a few feet away. Floating through on a sunny summer afternoon gives boaters a unique perspective of the rail infrastructure. Fragile railcars full of fossil fuel products and chemicals are transported in intimate proximity to the vital and fragile artery of life that is the Colorado River.
In recent days I have counted freight trains heaving by, most around 100-canisters-long, all labeled with markers indicating toxic and flammable liquid contents. Stuff like oil, vinyl chloride, tar and sulfur. I live within a mile of the tracks on the river and see liquid freight trains going through every day and night. I notice. They wake me from my sleep, replacing happy dreams with nightmares of what may be.
On my recent float, judging from my unique perspective in my raft, some of the infrastructure between the vital western water supply and hundreds of train cars is shaky and fragile at best. There are steep embankments traversed by many improvised-looking tresses and track supports. A focused look reveals many vulnerabilities. Stuff happens.
The Yellowstone River is 692 miles long and does not have any storage dams along the main stem. It has received “Blue Ribbon” designation and is considered to be one of the greatest trout streams in the world.
Last Saturday, 10 rail cars carrying molten sulfur and hot asphalt plunged into the Yellowstone River in Montana. As of this writing the authorities are not sure whether the train derailed first, causing the bridge over the river to fail, or if it was the other way around.
This derailment comes in the wake of a spectacular disaster on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio, where 38 cars came off the tracks. The resulting fire caused sickness and evacuations. That accident spilled chemicals that made their way into local creeks. In late February, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimated that 43,700 animals were killed within a five-mile area. Planned federal braking and safety regulations had recently been peeled back.
The EPA said in a letter to the Northfolk Southern Rail Co. that in addition to vinyl chloride, there were other chemicals in the environment including ethylhexyl acrylate, ethylene glycol monobutyl, butyl acrylate and isobutylene. These chemicals and compounds are deadly toxic to humans and wildlife.
Three empty freight cars derailed and sailed off a bridge in Denver on Feb. 11. Accidents do happen and they are happening. Trains are getting longer. They are going through Glenwood Canyon and up and down the Colorado, threatening 40 million users, right in front of our noses.