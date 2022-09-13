I planted a cottonwood tree in my yard two years ago. Once I planted it, I looked out and noticed that there was a power cable leading to my house about 18 feet up. If my tree grew, it would grow right into the power line. I went out and dug it up and planted it again, this time where it could reach the sky. I'm so glad I did that because the tree is already about 12 feet tall and rising fast.
That cottonwood was the first tree I planted in my tree-barren yard. It must be a male because only the females put off massive puffs of snowy seed pods that you will soon find filling the air in the valley and corners, nooks and crannies where the air eddies them out of the current. These seeds are highly flammable so don't be silly and light a pile on fire. It's too dry around here.
Cottonwoods are often seen as weeds by us newcomers to America, but cottonwoods were sacred to Native American tribes in the plains and Rockies, including the Apache, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Comanche and Navajo.
Arapaho legend has it that a young Arapaho girl climbed a cottonwood into the sky where she was put to work skinning buffalo hides and was returned to Earth with the help of a peace eagle (buzzard) and a hawk. In thanks, hunters would leave at least one buffalo carcass for the birds after each hunt.
Along the Arkansas River, there's a stand of cottonwoods known as “Big Timbers” that four tribes went to war over until a peace was brokered in 1840. Natives made the most of cottonwoods, creating carvings and even forage for their horses.
Cottonwoods grow fast and only last about 100 years. So if I'm lucky and my tree keeps growing, it will outlive me by a whole bunch. I go outside and water that tree almost daily and am astounded at the new growth as it reaches for the sky.
Cottonwoods feature prominently into local Hispanic culture. Starting in the 1850s, cottonwood beams held up many of their adobe structures, from churches and chapels to houses. “Santos,” or holy images, were carved into the tree bases by zealous regional Christian devotees.
Yes, white settlers (immigrants) and gold rushers gobbled up the trees for fuel and building materials. The only other fuel in the plains for early settlers and natives was buffalo turds, probably often used as a last resort. The lack of cottonwoods and the decline of the buffalo helped decimate regional indigenous bands in the late 19th century.
Climate change and dammed rivers have led to a decline of cottonwoods in Colorado. They can get almost 200 feet tall but it's rare to find a really big one. There is a very wide, tall and somewhat famous cottonwood in Dinosaur National Park, and inquisitive boaters sometimes pull over just below the Cove Camp on the Green River to gawk at the massive trunk.
Since I had success with the cottonwood in my yard, I have attempted a couple other trees, including a lilac tree, which has been less than lackluster. I also planted a Schubert Chokecherry, which seems to do well in my neighborhood. The leaves sprout bright green and quickly turn a rich, purple-red. I'm going to have to start over on that one as the local ungulates decided they like the taste and munched it down to nubs.
Over last weekend I put in a couple of tiny evergreens that a friend left on my doorstep. She told me to water them liberally, which I'm doing. It's too early to tell if they will make it. Last winter I noticed that many small pines came out of the season looking scorched orange. I'm cautiously pessimistic but hopeful that my evergreens will thrive.
Also last weekend, the temperature dipped just below freezing and decimated my lovely yard, where I was growing a couple of healthy basil plants, some tomatoes and squash and even some sunflowers — the largest, a 7-foot-tall Russian, was just about to present a massive flower. They are all sadly dead and needing to be turned back to the Earth. That's the way it goes when you play with nature.
I have a lot to learn, but I'm pretty happy with my cottonwood. Yellow cottonwood leaves rustling in a fall breeze is one of my favorite sounds. Soon to come.
Steve Skinner is an amateur arborist. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.