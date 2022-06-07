It’s all been said, but you can’t say enough about Bob Braudis. A more outstanding, amazing and astounding human there could not be. Holder of the torch of the good old days. Now the torch is getting heavier as the old guard falls under the cruel wheels of time.
In the 1980s, Aspen was full of the most wonderful, freaky people. In 1982 I got sucked in fresh out of college. Bob Braudis was just another remarkable person that made Aspen Aspen. Like a lot of people, Bob went from ski bum to making a go of living in the rarefied air of Aspen.
As sheriff, Braudis set the tone for Aspen through law enforcement. He understood why people lived here and came here to party. His casual-yet-capable police force was a real reflection of its leader. Like everything else in those days, I took Aspen and the police for granted. Bob was part of the scenery.
Aspen was a place where anything was possible. Do what you want. Have fun. Just don’t hurt anyone. Bob was so much more than a cop. He was glue that stuck the whole place together.
Among his many talents and skills, Bob was the Hunter S. Thompson whisperer. They were inseparable friends and Bob was really good at escorting Hunter to events and activities. I had the pleasure of planning some voter registration rallies with Bob and Hunter. Hunter was not happy about the planned airport runway expansion. Living in the flight path of local jets was bad enough, and 737s were on the horizon if the expansion was approved by voters. Bob, Hunter and Mayor John Bennett held a panel that packed the house at the Paragon on the Hyman Avenue Pedestrian Mall. He was not afraid to stand for something.
Only in Aspen could you get that kind of scene going with locals and celebrities hanging out shoulder to shoulder. Anything was possible. The ’80s were the sweet spot from my perspective. So many fine and exotic locals to carouse with.
Bob Braudis had the best smile. The big gap in his front teeth just made him look a little happier. He obviously had a lot to smile about as he enjoyed life to the fullest. I can’t think of a time when he was not the most positive person in the room. And he got stuff done.
A lot of the old guard would stay close to the local reporters and writers at the local papers. It was not unusual to hear from Bob or Hunter or John McBride or Bruce Berger or Su Lum and many others when you hit a nerve or got it right. Bob was fully engaged and connected and local journalists were on his beat. He loved this town.
He made it look easy, but being Pitkin County Sheriff was a huge job. In 1984, two years before he took over, there was an extremely graphic murder on Cemetery Lane. Aspen was fun but there were bad guys here, too. The valley was growing very quickly and Aspen was the preferred destination. Aspen presented its own unique challenges that most rural counties never dealt with. Presidential visits. Celebrity shit shows. Saudi royalty. International sports competitions. They were all in the petting zoo. And Bob was a great zookeeper.
In 1986, Aspen Skiing Co. launched the Silver Queen Gondola. The ultra wealthy were really moving in. Bob could hang with any of them, but he was always just another local and he believed in employee housing and preserving the environment. He got to stay in Aspen because of the local affordable housing program.
Bob came for the skiing and stayed for the people. He dedicated his life to community service and stayed engaged till the end.
I wish I had the chance to tell him how much I admired him. He was so much a part of what made Aspen Aspen: Anything was possible.
Grassroots TV has a series called “Legends of Aspen.” It’s available on YouTube (135 views). In the video featuring Bob, he describes being a ski bum in Aspen in the ’70s, smoking dope and partying with local hippies.
“Back then, we were all flying our freak flags — at least all of my friends. We let our hair grow. We smoked dope. We skied a lot. We didn’t subscribe to the IBM or General Motors corporate ethic. We were basically making a statement that we could have a cosmopolitan town in the Rocky Mountains, protect the environment before it’s used up, and still benefit from the music associates and some of the educational and artistic entities that flowed through Aspen, Colorado. It was a perfect combination.”
Bob said that his experience with the counterculture made him a better cop. Somehow he made it all work. He spent 24 years as our sheriff: the counterculture cop. Live and let live. That is what defined him. And Aspen. And this place will never be the same without Bob Braudis.
