The Crystal River is back in the spotlight as locals, environmentalists and water lords gird their loins for sparring over the river’s future. A recent summit was organized by the Wild and Scenic Feasibility Collaborative, which is described as a group made up of representatives from Marble, Gunnison County, Pitkin County, the Colorado River Water Conservation District and American Whitewater. A meeting last week netted 140 people.
What began as a relatively civil conversation will likely get heated as the interests collide. Local ranchers don’t trust the feds. Local and regional municipalities have competing interests and will not let go of control without a fight. We are in a brief pause in the drought right now, which masks the big problems the Crystal faces.
I lived next to and in proximity to the Crystal for two decades. I have gone swimming in, waded in and floated on that water countless times and I am intimately familiar with much of the river, especially from Redstone down.
The most “conservative” players are pushing for a federal Wild and Scenic designation, which would likely provide the strongest protections for the length of the waterway. Opponents to that approach are sounding alarms over government oversight, a familiar theme. They say we can do it without the feds, but can we?
One local rancher said there are other options for protection and that he was “not in favor of the federal government helping me with my property.” Me. Mine.
Not surprisingly the opponents to designation include Gunnison County, not exactly a bastion of environmental stewardship.
County Commissioner Jonathan Houck, who is already opposing the designation, said at the meeting, “It’s going to be tough if people feel like the foregone conclusion is Wild and Scenic.”
Gunnison County’s water plans, like many communities in the West, fall to pieces when the water drops. The county experienced severe drought in 2021 and was forced to make emergency water releases to manage the situation.
On Feb. 8, at a work session, Upper Gunnison River Water District water resource specialist Beverly Richards gave an overview of the Upper Gunnison Basin water supply, saying that overall conditions had worsened.
There was a lot of talk of hoping for Mother Nature to step up to make every little thing alright.
Houck was present for that session, he said. “We are beyond the point where a miracle March or miracle May or big December-January storm saves the day. … And so keeping that in perspective, as much as we are happy to see that kind of significant precipitation, we know we are a long way from solving the issues being driven by climate change and drought.”
I say making the worst decisions and hoping for the best outcomes have failed us again and again. Keeping the river the way it is through inaction and distrust could easily lead to future disaster. Letting the cancer of man have his way with the environment without adult supervision rarely leads to positive outcomes.
Many Roaring Fork Valley residents are familiar with the Yampa River, which flows 250 miles through northwestern Colorado, including a breathtaking stretch of relatively undisturbed whitewater in Dinosaur National Park. If the locals had their way, it would be dammed. Front Range and Western Slope water kraken still drool over its potential to fuel further urban growth.
The recently proposed Yampa Pumpback project, brought forth by the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District, would store 2,000 cubic feet of Yampa water near Maybell, Colorado, which would then be pumped 250 miles to Fort Collins and the Front Range to support agriculture and urban growth. Western Slope water sponges still see the Yampa as a source for their own reckless growth.
We may never get another chance to protect the Crystal from thirsty water lords or short-sighted local interests. Maybe the Wild and Scenic designation is overprotecting the river. But no one ever got hurt from too much protection.
Reach Steve Skinner at moogzuki@gmail.com.