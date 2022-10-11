What's it take to make it in this town? Well according to Dr. Sadistic and the Silverking Crybabies, you can't be dead weight in the hot tub.
Those mountain punks hit the sweet spot in Aspen in the 1970s, living at Silverking and jamming in the pool when it was empty. Some kids rode skateboards. The Crybabies rode safety pins. If you haven't discovered the “Maroon Balls” album yet — or “Pyramid Punk,” for that matter — you should drop what you are doing and listen to them right now. You can't call yourself a true local until you know all the words to “Let's Eat the Cat,” “Condo Bondage” and “Dead Weight in the Hot Tub.” Local music. You're welcome.
Even back in simpler times, to make it in this town you had to have one of two things: money or talent. Aspen always gobbled the weak and ate her young. I had no money when I pulled into Aspen but I was bursting with ideas and work ethic and hunger to ski and live the good life. There was room for me.
In addition to making $7 per hour to play records from midnight until 6:00 a.m. at KSPN, I worked as a dishwasher at Dudley's Diner. I remember making a T-shirt with my roommate that read, “Dish Mutant.” He washed dishes at Dudley's, too. We were overqualified college graduates but we were willing to do anything so we could own Aspen Mountain. Aspen Mountain doesn't discriminate. She's the great equalizer.
We compromised creature comforts to be in the rarified air of Aspen. I moved into a studio apartment with three friends. I lived in the laundry room. My buddy lived in a closet and the other two shared the main room with a tapestry hanging between them. We'd move the mattresses against the windows and play soccer in there. We lived right along the Roaring Fork River, and I'd go outside and snag a couple of trout and cook them up inside. Living!
I started thinking about the challenges of moving here now, with hardly any money but the desire to make it work. I think the first step to making it in this town these days would be to find a way to meet the real locals. The only way to find a room is through connections. Volunteer. Sign up to be a firefighter. Go to church.
Having marketable skills really helps. Even though most businesses are desperate enough to just want a warm body, if you actually do a really good job, word will get out and the town will want to keep you.
If you are really good looking, you're in. Welcome to the club. If you are lively in the hot tub, you just might make it in this town. For the rest of us, we have to be happy with poaching the hot tub and catering the fancy parties. It always worked for me, and I met all the beautiful people and even hung out with a few of them.
John Prine sang, “Your flag decal won't get you into heaven anymore.” These days your real-estate license won't get you into Aspen anymore. You need to have a niche of your own and be damn good at it.
I remember as a young fledgling musician, I went to see John Prine perform at the Hotel Colorado. The setting was intimate. I was close. I was intent on studying his guitar. He stopped in the middle of a song and looked directly at me and said, “It's just three chords, son.” He made it look so easy and he was so darn good at playing those three chords. I later saw REM in that same room and they played three chords very well and very, very loud.
Like James Brown sang, “I feel good!” It helps to find something you like doing. That way, no matter what it is you do, you will feel good doing it. That's why I always surrounded myself with music, theater and media. I wasn't running away with a piece of the Aspen pie. I was a tiny piece of the filling, along for the ride.
But be ready. Magic is possible at any moment. Like the time I was pulling my gear off the big stage in Snowmass after playing a couple of songs between sets when a big white limo pulled up. A bunch of fancy people poured out and this guy mounted the stairs to the stage, came right up to me with his hand out and said, “I'm James Brown.” And he was. And that's what can happen.
Steve Skinner hopes you can make it in this town. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.