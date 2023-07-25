Bear traffic is on the uptick this year in the Roaring Fork Valley. Wildlife officials point to the snowpack that stuck around in late spring, causing more bears to come down to human level to find food.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife estimates there are between 17,000 and 20,000 bears in the state. That's up from an estimated 4,900 black and brown bears in 1940.
The Roaring Fork Valley has always been a good place for bear-human interactions. I personally have seen bears all over the valley, from Carbondale to Redstone to Aspen. For many years I lived at Aspen Village, which is right next to the landfill. I think the bears would meet at the dump and then head for Aspen Village for some low-hanging fruit. I remember watching a big fat, hungry bear popping the straps off a fortified trash canister like he was playing with a toy. He got in.
While living near Redstone a rare gold-colored bear came into the yard and my dog Chooch sprinted after it and the bear jumped into and crossed the Crystal River.
Walking up on a bear is a very real possibility from 2nd Street in Carbondale to the alley behind the Cooper Avenue pedestrian mall in Aspen. My encounters with bears have all been peaceful. When I see one I step in the other direction and leave them alone. Not everyone does this and it can lead to trouble. If you are walking around Aspen and you see a small cluster of people staring up at a tree with their cell phones out, chances are they are posting a Facebook Live video to social media.
I find moose to be a lot more aggressive, and I’m always surprised to see tourists standing near one with the cell phone out. Moose stompings are well documented. Mountain lions, too. Here in the valley there have been some really close calls with mountain lions including a woman in Woody Creek who stopped a cat from taking her kid (don't mess with mom!).
Bears look fun and cuddly but interacting with them can desensitize them from being afraid of humans and they often end up getting euthanized by CPW. On July 13, in the San Juan National Forest near Durango, a sheepherder was out at his grazing allotment when he awoke to something thrashing about in his camp. It turned out to be a bear that was going after a sheep. The herder shot at the bear, then the bear turned on him and severely mauled the sheepherder. Two sheep were killed and CPW had to use hounds to track the bear so they could put it down. This was the first bear attack in Colorado this year.
Black and brown bears are dangerous sometimes and even though bears like nuts and berries, they also like meat and garbage. The CPW website warns, “Every year, bears that become too comfortable around people have to be destroyed.
CPW is responsible for protecting and preserving wildlife and tracking and euthanizing such an important part of our wildlife population is a tough gig that goes against the mission. And it's mostly preventable.
Bears have super sensitive sniffers and if they smell something in your tent, your RV or your car they are going to investigate. Even a tube of toothpaste in your tent can attract a bear at two in the morning. So securing food, trash and other enticements is a good way to discourage bear invasions.
If you encounter a bear on a trail, CPW advises people to stand still and stay calm. Make sure the bear has an escape route. Don't climb a tree to escape as bears are really good at climbing trees. If there are cubs about, leave the area if you can.
If the bear does not leave and starts huffing and puffing, step off the trail without losing eye contact. If one approaches, you can yell, bang stuff and even throw rocks in the general direction of the bear. If it still comes at you, bust out that canister of bear spray and start blasting when it is still 40 feet away. If you forgot your bear spray and you are attacked, don't play dead. They love that.
CPW advises people to fight back with all they've got and notes, “People have successfully defended themselves with pen knives, trekking poles and even bare hands.”
You have to try, right? In 2019, a 78-year-old man successfully fought off a moose with a cross-country ski pole near Aspen. Everyone involved agreed that the “bad-ass Austrian” was very lucky to have escaped unscathed. We can't all be bad-ass Austrians so it might be better to try hard to avoid any close contact with wild animals.