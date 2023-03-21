I don't have to tell you that potholes are biblical this season. I have taken to naming the bigger ones on my commute. There's Big Drop, Skull, Warm Springs, The Equalizer, Bottomless Pit, and Hooters. Those are just a few of the bigger ones with more opening up almost every day.
Please feel free to name the ones on your drive. On a recent spin through Glenwood Canyon, the right lane was the usual pothole-destruction derby just waiting for a set of low-profile tires on alloy rims. New signage directs all commercial motor vehicles to use the right lane for the 14 miles through the canyon. I came around the first corner and sure enough, there was a FedEx semi in the left lane passing a slower passenger car. Or maybe the FedEx driver was just trying to avoid the right-lane obstacles.
So what's happening out there? The pavement on Highways 82 and 133 and I-70 cannot withstand the grueling punishment that's coming from too much traffic, too many heavy trucks, too much salt, and wild weather. Once pavement has cracks in it, if it's not fixed right away, potholes are inevitable. Moisture gets in those cracks, even the small ones and then it trickles down under the pavement into what they call the sub-base.
Of course that moisture freezes, expanding the cracks, letting more water into the sub base. The water freezes, then thaws, then freezes, then thaws, then freezes, etc. When enough water gets under the surface of the pavement, it expands when it freezes and pushes up the weakened pavement. Then when the ice melts, the pavement crumples under the pressure of plows, salt, and heavy truck traffic, forming a classic pothole.
It could be my imagination but I have not seen many Colorado Department of Transportation employees out there with the hot mops fixing cracks or repairing potholes. It feels like they've given up. US-40 between Winter Park and Steamboat Springs is in horrible condition right now. I drive that road a lot and it is devastated right now. I was dodging and weaving my way through Winter Park recently (at night) and I got pulled over by local police. I had to explain to the officer that I was swerving all over the place trying to keep my 1997 Toyota Corolla from falling through to China. He let me go.
In a recent press release, Glenwood Springs Public Works director Matt Langhorst said that “drainage, proper roadway section design and proper testing of the materials during construction makes for a long-lasting road.”
Truer words have not been spoken. Do it right the first time and it will last a little longer. Glenwood Springs is in for a summer season of backup signals and detours as the town gears up for a bunch of road projects.
CDOT has jurisdiction over our lovely state highways, and they are probably as understaffed and overworked as any entity out there. A video on their website shows happy CDOT workers claiming that they are never bored and the dynamic, changing conditions create new challenges every day.
I dug a little deeper and saw the many job openings that CDOT has right now. There's a highway maintenance specialist position open for Basalt/Aspen/El Jebel. That job pays up to $68,180 a year and includes training for your commercial driver's license. Of course, even with that level of compensation you'd probably have to live in Rifle or beyond just to afford a roof over your head. Then you'd have to commute about 100 miles a day to fix the potholes for the beautiful people up in El Jebel. That job is going to be as hard to fill as the Big Drop. Plus, that's real hard, dirty work and if you listen to what people are saying, no one wants to work anymore.
I'm not a highway engineer but from almost everything I see online, concrete is a much more durable road surface than asphalt and requires less maintenance. There's a stretch of concrete on I-70 just before the Utah border that is a joy to drive on. I always wondered why they chose that big, long, flat stretch. I always figured they could land fighter jets on the highway if Grand Junction got bombed.
Speaking of airports, the best ones have concrete runways. Just like many things, quality costs extra but pays off in the long run. Concrete takes longer to install and costs more, but it lasts a lot longer with regular maintenance. Google says that concrete roads can last 25 years compared to asphalt, which can last 18 years. I think we'd sign up for something that lasted for five years.
In the meantime, I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for crews with hot mops out there and hope that I don't fall into the abyss before they arrive.
Steve Skinner thinks dodging potholes is a whole new level of distracted driving. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.