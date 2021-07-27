Do you ever look back to your youth and find that you had great taste in music? Happens to me all the time. Same with TV shows.
My daughter just paid me a visit and, like me, she appreciates the original Star Trek series. We watched a couple of episodes and I was reminded just how well done those episodes are.
The fourth episode was called, “The Naked Time,” aired on Sept. 29, 1966, and after watching it last Sunday night I cannot figure out why it was called The Naked Time.
Like many of the early Star Trek stories, this one might make more sense today then when it first aired. It has it all. Women. Distant planets. Phasers. A highly contagious disease.
Wait, what?
The Enterprise is on a mission to Psi 2000 to pick up a research team and watch the planet break up from a safe distance.
Well, when they get there Chief Science Officer Mr. Spock and the expendable Lt. (junior grade) Joe Tormolen find the team dead. Like an absolute idiot, Tormolen takes off his space glove and scratches his nose, unwittingly becoming infected with a mysterious virus.
It's one of those moments in a show where you find yourself yelling at the character because they are doing something so stupid. Don't go down that alley! Don't poke that scorpion! Don't take off part of your space suit!
When they get back to the ship, everything seems fine. But soon thereafter Tormolen starts freaking out and starts a fight, sustaining a minor injury. It turns out he was infected. When Bones is done patching up his little scratch, the astronaut inexplicably dies, even while attached to a respirator device (read: ventilator). By the time Kirk, Bones and Spock figure things out, the ship's crew is widely infected and they are going willy-nilly, without a care in the world.
The germ, which is transmitted by touch, acts like tequila, erasing the centers of judgment and self control. It doesn't take long for one single nose scratch to spread through the ship like wildfire.
Sound familiar?
This is the only original series episode that features all three principal female characters — Lt. Nyota Uhura, Yeoman Janice Rand and nurse Christine Chapel — in the same episode. Yes, the women are scantily clad but they really do well in the face of adversity, with Lt. Uhura being the last of the characters to let the virus get the best of her. She pretty much saves the day on numerous occasions.
The scene featuring the usually emotionless Mr. Spock breaking down sobbing, awash in emotion, was somehow extremely realistic and reminded me of myself when I'm in the depths of despair. Soon thereafter Spock gets in a fight with the Captain but regains control of his emotions, just in the nick of time, as he's about to finish him off.
Great story and precise acting.
As the crew loses control of their emotions, all hell breaks loose as everyone takes their skeletons out of their closets and shakes them out in the open. Mayhem.
In the meantime, Dr. McCoy is frantically trying to come up with an antidote that will save the crew. At the last minute, just as he's losing control of his own emotions, Bones discovers the formula and starts injecting the command crew of the ship. When he reaches Captain Kirk, Jim rolls up his torn sleeve, gets the vax and gets right back to saving the ship from plummeting into the planet.
Never a question about side effects or what's in it. Total trust. Nothing to lose. Of course he's taking it. Without it he will die. The only logical thing to do. Live long and prosper.
They pull away from the dying planet just in the nick of time, saved by science, an unapproved serum and a well-disciplined crew.
Actor George Takei (Sulu) often cites this as his favorite episode. Why wouldn't he? Sulu gets to swish a sword around at the crew, naked from the waist up, perfectly fit and glistening with perspiration (the virus makes you sweat, so it can spread). He lunges, advances, fades and leaps, a huge grin on his face, high as a kite on his uninhibited emotions.
Steve Skinner loves the special effects, especially when characters grab onto the consoles and pretend the ship is rocking.