Next to having a kid or a spouse, having a dog is one of the biggest joys in life.
But, as some of us know, great joy comes with great responsibility. Obviously this applies to all pets including snakes, gerbils, cats and tarantulas. I've had hamsters before, but for me, right now, it's all about dogs.
In a heartbreaking story last week in The Aspen Times, “Pet adoptions dwindle in Aspen, high country, as abandonments rise,” Kimberly Nicoletti reports that local and regional shelters have seen a drop in the number of people adopting pets and an increase in people either abandoning pets or bringing them to the shelter.
I remember when I was considering adopting my best friend, “Chooch,” many years ago. I was warned by a friend that I was making a potentially very long commitment, and, after careful consideration, I went for it. I'm glad I did. He really is one of my best friends. I saved him but he saves me constantly.
Chooch had been sheltered twice and has a couple of issues that may have landed him in dog detention as a repeat offender. His sins include an obsession with cats, separation anxiety and a sharp bark that he mostly uses to express extreme affection. Come to think of it, he is obsessed with ground squirrels and foxes, too. He is also set off by tall guys so maybe his first owner was a tall, imposing impatient dude who slapped him around a little bit.
We made a deal when I adopted him. I would take him with me whenever possible. I promised not to hit him. And I'd spoil him as much as possible.
I still consider Chooch's needs before I make any plans. It is rare that I leave him home alone for any length of time. If I do leave him, when I return he freaks out for a bit to let me know that it was not OK to leave him. He needs me and I take that seriously.
Thankfully, he is motivated by food and I can keep him pretty happy with lots of treats and encouragement.
He sits in the yard staring at a single gopher hole and when one pops up, he goes for it. If there's a cat in the house, he chases it. If there's a cat on the other side of the door, he stares at the door and will hold single-minded focus for hours if necessary. Just last weekend we were outside talking with a neighbor. Chooch was just sitting there. We both saw the fox at the same instant and he bolted after that thing like a dog possessed. Thankfully the fox dashed off and Chooch gave up the chase and loped back, pretty proud of his efforts to catch the fox.
I told him, “There's no chasing foxes.” But like most humans, he can hear but he doesn't always listen. I get it.
I do my best by Chooch and I'm lucky enough to have rented places that welcomed Chooch, but I also understand why most landlords don't want pets. Most dogs shed and if you neglect them, they can really tear a place up.
While I was living in Redstone a few years ago my upstairs neighbor told the landlord that he had one dog. But he actually had three high-energy hound dogs, which he trapped in the apartment for many hours at a time, only letting them out for a few minutes each day to take care of business. When the hounds were left alone all day long and many nights they would scratch at the floor, bark and whimper.
When I did see the dogs outside, they strained at the leash trying to get at us. This neglectful owner made bad apples of such beautiful dogs. It's situations like these that turn landlords against pets. Everyone has to be on their best behavior, including the humans.
Taking on a dog on a whim is reckless and can cause many complications in your life. Even thoughtful pet ownership can steer your life in a whole new direction. If I had freedom from Chooch, I could go to the movies more often, take long vacations, and do what I want whenever I want. I wouldn't have to pay to have his anal sacs expressed, clean up after him, listen to him bark, let him outside in the middle of the night or get him groomed for $100 every seven weeks. It's complicated.
But I wouldn't change a thing. We are in it together and he can count on me.
