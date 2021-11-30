It’s all downhill from Thanksgiving. After Thanksgiving, the world plunges into a dark abyss of mass hysteria and insanity that peaks at Christmas but doesn’t ever quite let up until spring. Here the blackness is tactile as the black blanket goes over town in the form of Shadow Mountain’s icy shadow at about 4 o’clock in the afternoon.
Thanksgiving is arguably one of the world’s best holidays. Friends and family show their soft sides. Some family members share a hidden inner-heart that indicates potential humanness. People enjoy companionship, food and wine and sweets. We reflect and express thanks for the friends and the bounty. I love it. Of course families often devolve into finger pointing and divisive politics — I once had a 6-year-old niece propose a toast where she said, “A toast to when Barack Obama is no longer the president.” Teach your children well.
As soon as the thanks have been uttered and the warm gatherings are over, it’ll be time to get down to being tense, sensitive, greedy and shabby with each other … in other words, business as usual.
The minute the last guest leaves and the front door closes, apparently the national dynamic shifts. Social media ads pimp plastic (and lead) junk made by our bankers’ children. Our kids want it. Their kids make it. Our parents have to give it. It’s the economy, stupid!
Radio stations and mall sound systems are now barraging numb listeners with a relentless playlist of Christmas music. (Nothing says desperation in a music career quite like a Christmas CD, but that’s another column.) Savings are depleted as the expectations rise.
The day after Thanksgiving is known as “Black Friday” because retailers traditionally went from the red into the black from that one day of frenzied Christmas shopping. This year the Black Friday hype is shrill in hopes of returning to “normalcy.” Malls are open and stuffed with stuff.
According to Adobe Digital Insights, our performance as consumers this year was disappointing. Sales figures from a survey of over 1 trillion retail websites indicate that online sales on Thanksgiving were about the same as last year, and Black Friday purchases were down a bit from 2020. C'mon America!
Not to worry. We've just gotten used to pushing that button earlier and more often this year. Adobe says that we've been stocking up in advance, probably due to supply chain concerns, and consumers this month generated 19 days of sales exceeding $3 billion.
If you are an average American (which is doubtful), you have already walked or will walk five miles in shopping center parking lots, stores and malls. I suffer from what I call “mall feet” and instantly fall into a glazed, sleepwalking state that doesn’t let up until I have been safely returned to the privacy of my estate or a pub.
Electronics giant Phillips released results of a survey which reads like a sad litany of perfectly good time wasted. If you have fallen into the vortex of American consumerism, according to Phillips, you will spend at least 90 minutes waiting in line to pay for that plastic crap made by children (and be elbowed an average of three times for your effort). You will spend two hours and 27 minutes wrapping the 22 gifts you purchased but will receive only 14 from others. You will spend more than six hours shopping online.
This is all in preparation for what can quickly become the saddest day of the year, Christmas. While the words of religious reverence are still echoing through the houses of worship, the sounds of consumers shredding gift wrap are tearing through what would normally be a tranquil morning. Indifferent workers from India will be working overtime to tabulate your credit card purchases and have the bad news delivered to your door by New Year’s.
And while there are certainly pockets of genuine joy to be found out there, they are rarely attached to consumer goods made by the underpaid kids. Count yourself lucky if you find your own joy. And be prepared. It’s at these moments that life proves to be cruelest.
Steve Skinner wonders if there is a better way to measure the economy than by how much crap we buy. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.