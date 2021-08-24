Drive fast, take chances.
That's what I often say to my friends as they are hitting the road. I'm kidding, of course, but from what I'm hearing, a lot of motorists out there are doing just that.
I just drove to Maine and back and laid down more than 5,000 miles. Anecdotally, I can confirm that people are driving faster than ever and yes, taking chances.
Don't take my word for it. New data indicate that the number of highway deaths in 2020 was the highest in more than 10 years. The data confirms that these accidents correlate with speeding. Take comfort — it's not just speeding. There has also been an uptick in drug and alcohol use behind the wheel. And a slight decrease in buckling up.
Apparently, many speed demons took advantage of the quiet roads during lockdown and kicked it up a notch. Today's modern cars and trucks are fast and powerful and when you get out on a well-engineered road, it's easy to go too fast.
I'm a go-with-the-flow kind of person but try to keep my speed within reason in relation to the posted speed limit. On my recent road trip, I took advantage of my high vantage point in my RV to note that many speeders, in addition to being under the above-mentioned influences, are often focused on gazing and tapping into smartphones.
Just last Saturday, I confess to speeding through Glenwood Canyon as the rain started in earnest. I wanted to get through before the next slide or closure!
Of all the harrowing stretches of road out there, perhaps the most sketchy is coming out of Denver and into the mountains on I-70. That road is jammed with go-getters. There's a wild combo of trucks going 10 mph in the right two lanes and large SUVs screaming up the left lane at 85 mph. Then everything just stops. Then starts again, and it's back to the heavy-metal ballet.
I have empathy for the police. To pull someone over is to risk your life from all the speeding, distracted, stoned and drunk drivers who are unharnessed and texting while hurtling down the road.
In 2020 we lost 38,680 drivers, although people drove less than previous years. Apparently people are putting too much faith in airbags and are sometimes let down. Which reminds me, I have to get my airbag fixed.
A dude from Maine just rented a Ford Mustang, loaded it with 130 gallons of gas and made it to Los Angeles in 25 hours, 55 minutes. There were several occasions when I recently witnessed absolutely reckless driving from cars, trucks and motorcycles. Sometimes I feel like a sitting duck.
The trend is expected to continue at least through Labor Day, as restless Americans are getting out while the getting is good.
“Summer is an incredibly dangerous time. And it culminates with Labor Day, that last hurrah,” said Pam Shadel Fischer of the Governors Highway Safety Association in a recent news article from AP.
“People are flying down the roads,” Maine State Police Col. Doug Cropper said of summer traffic on Interstate 95. “It’s just ridiculous.”
Highway 82 used to earn the nickname, “Killer 82,” especially before it was four lanes from Glenwood to Aspen. It's still a dangerous place and a good track to find the limits of your patience and temper.
A recent report says that traffic levels at the entrance to Aspen are steadily declining. Still, it can be free and clear during mud season, or on a holiday when nearly 30,000 vehicles may be snaking into downtown. Too many tailpipes. Watch out on those busy days. Traffic ahead may come to a standstill. If more than 800 vehicles an hour try to mount the roundabout, traffic backs up. So you may have to reduce speed from 80 mph to zero in a real hurry.
There is snow on Sopris and someday soon there will be snow on Highway 82. Those first few days of ice and snow always prove to be the most hazardous. Some drivers forget that they need to slow down and pay attention and get new tires and drive sober. There will be carnage.
